Carrie Fisher reportedly in critical condition after ‘cardiac episode’ on flight

Carrie Fisher is reportedly in critical condition after an incident described as a “cardiac episode” occurred during a flight from London to Los Angeles.

The 60-year-old Star Wars franchise actress reportedly stopped breathing during the flight and was rushed to the hospital by paramedics shortly after her flight landed. United Airlines later released a statement confirming that medical crew were dispatched to Flight 935 from London after a passenger became unresponsive.

The incident was first reported by TMZ, which indicated that the incident occurred approximately 15 minutes before the plane touched down and an EMT who was on the flight administered CPR until paramedics arrived. The Los Angeles Times confirmed that report shortly thereafter with the Los Angeles Police Department, and quoted an anonymous source who indicated that Fisher was “in a lot of distress on the flight.”

“Our thoughts are with our customer at this time,” read the statement from United Airlines.

Fisher is best known for playing Princess Leia Organa in the Star Wars franchise, and is currently in the midst of a book tour for The Princess Diarist, a memoir she penned that was released in November.

Actress and filmmaker Anna Akana was reportedly on the flight with Fisher and posted a series of updates on Twitter about the incident.

So many thanks to the United flight crew who jumped into action, and the awesome doctor and nurse passengers who helped — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 23, 2016



News of Fisher’s condition has already sparked a flood of support from fans and former cast mates, and updates on her status will likely be available soon.