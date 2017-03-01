Leotards, big hair on display as Netflix reveals premiere date for ’80s-set ‘GLOW’

Why it matters to you Miss the '80s? Then the new Netflix show GLOW -- featuring female wrestlers, big hair, and lots of leotards -- may be for you.

Ring the bell, because Netflix’s 1980s-set women’s wrestling series is coming out fighting in June. The streamer unveiled GLOW‘s premiere date Wednesday with a 30-second video that shows off the series’ cast, which is led by Alison Brie.

An acronym for Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, GLOW is inspired by the ’80s TV series of the same name. As we see in the video, the Netflix version will follow in the footsteps of its predecessor by featuring strong women, sky-high hair, and shiny leotards. We’re also expecting a cast as colorful as their outfits.

Set in Los Angeles, the upcoming series centers on Ruth Wilder (played by Brie), an aspiring actress who gets into women’s wrestling as a last-ditch attempt to reach stardom. Ruth is one of 14 gorgeous ladies trying to wrestle her way to fame. The group also includes her rival, Debbie Eagan (Betty Gilpin), an ex-soap star trying to get back into the business after leaving to have a baby. They’re all led by Sam Sylvia (Marc Maron), a has-been director with a fondness for cocaine.

The teaser video only hints at the sure-to-be interesting antics to come, but it fittingly shows the women preparing to perform. We see them stretch, pump themselves up, and try to intimidate each other — all while showing off their oh-so-’80s looks.

The series comes from a team with numerous successful shows among them, including creators Liz Flahive (Homeland, Nurse Jackie) and Carly Mensch (Nurse Jackie, Orange Is the New Black). The two serve as showrunners, and they also executive produce alongside OINTB‘s Jenji Kohan and Tara Herrmann.

All 10 episodes will be available on Netflix on June 23.