Latest ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ trailer: Jack Sparrow needs pants, crew

Why it matters to you The first full trailer finally gives an extended look at Jack Sparrow's involvement in the upcoming film.

Disney’s first full trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is finally giving fans a more satisfying Jack Sparrow fix. After two previous teasers that offered bare glimpses of the eccentric pirate, the new preview offers a clearer picture of his adventures ahead.

Not only does the trailer show Sparrow (played by longtime franchise star Johnny Depp) in all his current stumbling glory, it includes a younger version of him. We learn the story of how he angered his latest enemy, the undead pirate hunter Capitán Armando Salazar (Javier Bardem). The scary villain has a serious thirst for vengeance after Sparrow took everything from him, and he is determined to bring death to him.

More: Disney reveals first teaser for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’

As we see in the trailer, Sparrow isn’t exactly ready to face such a dangerous threat. He is behind bars and needs a ship, a crew, and even pants. Of course, there wouldn’t be much of a movie if he didn’t put up a fight, so he does manage to round up some allies, including Henry (Brenton Thwaites) and Carina (Kaya Scodelario).

The preview is full of the humor and high-seas action that has made the franchise so popular over the years. Dead Men Tell No Tales comes in the wake of four successful Pirates of the Caribbean movies, the first of which was released in 2003. Sadly, it looks like the upcoming flick will be the last — the trailer refers to it as “the final adventure.”

Dead Men Tell No Tales has a lot to live up to. The films have each grossed hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office, with the most recent — 2011’s Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides — bringing in more than $1.04 billion worldwide. We’ll see how the latest film fares when it opens in theaters on May 26.