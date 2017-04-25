Documentaries on Whitney Houston and the 1992 Los Angeles riots are early favorites

For more than a decade, if you wanted to get an early look at what will dominate your TV and movie screens for the rest of the year, the Tribeca Film Festival has been one of the preeminent showcases. Now that on-demand streaming is pretty standard, the festival is also a great testing ground for your binge-watching future.

This year’s festival presents 98 feature-length titles, as well as dozens of TV episodes from Netflix, HBO, Showtime, Amazon, Hulu, and National Geographic. Digital Trends has compiled the best entries you’ll be able to stream later this year, and we’ll be updating our list as new titles arrive until the festival ends April 30.

Whitney: Can I Be Me (Showtime) David Corio In this unauthorized documentary from Showtime, Whitney Houston’s unprecedented rise and precipitous collapse is framed by one of her favorite quotes: “Can I be me?” In a little under two hours, controversial director Nick Broomfield uses interviews with bandmates, friends, and family members, along with found footage of Houston, to present the iconic singer’s battle with controlling her own identity. In the film, Whitney’s drug addiction is not sensationalized; it’s contextualized. But the true emotional core of this documentary is exclusive footage shot during Whitney Houston’s 1999 My Love Is Your Love World Tour. Poignantly, we are given what may be the only interview with Robyn Crawford, Houston’s longtime friend and creative director, whose long-rumored sexual relationship with the singer is explored as a catalyst for Houston’s demise. If you think you know Whitney Houston, this Showtime doc open your eyes. Similar to: Netflix’s What Happened, Miss Simone? Available later this year via the Showtime and Showtime Anytime apps: Showtime: iOS Android Amazon Fire Showtime Anytime: iOS Android Amazon Fire

L.A. 92 (Nat Geo) Warning: This documentary will put tears in your eyes. Within the first three minutes of National Geographic’s L.A. 92 documentary — which revisits the 1992 Los Angeles, California riots — you hear police officers openly using racial slurs to reference a disturbance. This is followed by a smattering of graphic visuals of people beaten and battered by police during the 1965 riots in Watts. In true National Geographic style, you are not only immersed in the infamous riots that ravaged Los Angeles communities via archival footage from news organizations reluctant to get too close, but you are also unflinchingly placed in the literal center of the anarchy, through home videos from the residents as they film the destruction. L.A. 92 shows how publicized incidents of unpunished crime can quickly ignite dormant tensions in a community, until the innocent and guilty are rendered indistinguishable. Similar to: ESPN’s OJ Made In America Available April 30 via the Nat Geo TV app: iOS Android

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) Based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel of the same name, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale focuses on the totalitarian society of Gilead, where infertility is widespread, so women referred to as “handmaids” are forced to procreate with wealthy men. Elizabeth Moss’ emotional command as abducted handmaid Offred is incredibly moving, as she is able to switch from paralyzing hopelessness to cautious optimism to savage indignation in a mere few minutes. There are scenes in just the last 10 minutes of the pilot episode that will virtually immobilize you with emotion. The heartbreaking moments last for an uncomfortably long time before cutting to the next scene. Alongside Moss, the series’ other roles are also superbly cast, including the brilliant Samira Wiley, who brings more of that stoic-yet-personable sensibility that made her a star on Orange is the New Black. Similar to: Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle Available April 26 via Hulu: iOS Android Microsoft Amazon Fire