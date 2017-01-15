5 songs you need to stream this week: Foxygen, Alicia Keys with Kaytranada, more

Every week, there are thousands of new songs hitting the airwaves — and it’s just too much for your two ears to handle. With all those options, you can’t be wasting your time on tracks that deserve a thumbs-down click.

Foxygen — On Lankershim The final preview for cult psych-rock duo Foxygen’s upcoming album — Hang — was released this week via a VHS-style music video of the band meandering around Los Angeles. A classic-sounding rock tune with piano, slide guitar, strings, and a horn section, the song feels like it may have been pulled from a long-lost Rolling Stone’s record — just the sort of nostalgic noise that we hope to hear more of on the remainder of the album. Alicia Keys with Kaytranada — Sweet F’in Love A collaboration between Canadian production wizard Kaytranada and R&B powerhouse Alicia Keys, Sweet F’in Love works its way into a head-bobbing disco beat. Piano and upright bass samples keep this bedroom single classier than most, with Keys’ voice offering a rounded, Norah Jones-like quality. Slowdive — Star Roving Famed Shoegaze pioneers Slowdive have given longtime fans their first new song in 22 years, a layered blend of distorted guitars, drums, and vocals that they call Star Roving. As far as returns go, this is about as triumphant as they come. Barely discernible lyrics and delayed guitar effects act like a time machine for your eardrums, taking you back to the days of chokers and big, hole-y, flannel. Download it now on: Amazon iTunes Temples — Strange Or Be Forgotten Groovy percussion backgrounds and excellent keyboard tones abound on Temples’ Strange Or Be Forgotten, which will be the final song on their upcoming second album Volcano (out March 3). The song serves as a sort of catharsis for the British band, with lyrical themes that focus on the pressure to be remembered by being out there, rather than one’s true self. It’s a feeling the band likely dealt with a lot during the recording of their much-anticipated album, and it’s delivered here through an honest anthem in their own unique style. Download it now on: Amazon iTunes Peter Silberman — New York A soft ballad from Antlers’ frontman Peter Silberman, New York feels like it was destined for a montage scene in a Sundance-selected film about love and loss. Supple electric guitar melts into the gentle tone of Silberman’s voice, in a ballad that you’ll probably most enjoy alone on a quiet weekend morning while your coffee brews. Download it now on: Amazon iTunes

