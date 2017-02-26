5 songs you need to stream this week: Ride, The Lemon Twigs, and more

Every week, there are thousands of new songs hitting the airwaves — and it’s just too much for your two ears to handle. With all those options, you can’t be wasting your time on tracks that deserve a thumbs-down click.
But don’t worry, we’re going to save you the hassle. We listen to some of the most-hyped and interesting songs each week, and tell you which are worthy of your precious listening time.
Here are our top five songs to stream this week. Also, don’t forget to subscribe to our Spotify page for a playlist of our weekly picks, which can also be found at the bottom of this post.
Ride — Charm Assault
Legendary British shoegazers Ride put out their first new single in more than two decades this week, a thoroughly classic selection called Charm Assault that brings out the best in the reunited band. Driving drums meet ethereal guitars and clean vocals in a song that feels like it might make a surprise appearance in Danny Boyle’s upcoming Trainspotting sequel.
The Lemon Twigs — I Wanna Prove To You
The healthy dose of mid-’60s sounds from the Beatles and Beach Boys are obvious influences in the music of young East Coast band The Lemon Twigs, and it’s especially evident on this live video of their recent performance on Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show. Playing with the comedian’s house band, they showcase an immense talent for captivating melodies and pitch-perfect harmony, utilizing a full horn and string section to take their song I Wanna Prove To You to the next level.
Slow Dancer — Don’t Believe
Australian songwriter Simon Okely’s latest single Don’t Believe is a cathartic and extremely rhythmic groove machine, calming your 21st-century nerves with its steady and elegant composition. Drawing on classic R&B influences, the bandleader curates a warm and supple atmosphere that can be employed in a variety of settings, be it mid-workout or midnight drive.
Haley Bonar — Hometown (and More)
The most recent folk songs from Midwestern songwriter Haley Bonar have just the right amount of pop-rock edge. This is especially true of Hometown, the lead single from last year’s Impossible Dream, which garnered Bonar a solid amount of well-deserved critical acclaim. A gently meandering song with a catchy hook at its center, this live version will likely compel you to watch the rest of her recently released KEXP live session — a set that’s well worth viewing in its entirety.
Euroz — Eyesoulated
A hookless banger from Las Vegas rapper Euroz, Eyesoulated relies on a myriad of well-placed soul samples to create a profound musical atmosphere that feels straight out of the 1990s. It may not be the most forward-thinking hip-hop single you’ll hear this year, but there’s something about the vintage vibe and wobbly J Dilla-influenced beat that will have you coming back for more.
That’s it for now, but tune in next week for more tunes — and check out the playlist loaded with our recent selections below: