5 songs you need to stream this week: Kendrick Lamar, Angel Olsen, and more

Every week, there are thousands of new songs hitting the airwaves — and it’s just too much for your two ears to handle. With all those options, you can’t be wasting your time on tracks that deserve a thumbs-down click.

But don’t worry, we’re going to save you the hassle. We listen to some of the most-hyped and interesting songs each week, and tell you which are worthy of your precious listening time.

More: Spotify vs. Apple Music: Which service is the streaming king?

Here are our top five songs to stream this week. Also, don’t forget to subscribe to our Spotify page for a playlist of our weekly picks, which can also be found at the bottom of this post.

Kendrick Lamar — The Heart Part 4 Kendrick Lamar’s latest single features multiple slow-paced grooves and a massive amount of wordplay, with the rapper using each shift in accompaniment to change his vocal tone and subject matter. As usual, the Compton, California-born musician places each word perfectly over every beat, curating a single that you’ll be listening to on repeat until his next album hits store shelves some time this year. Angel Olsen — Never Be Mine Singer/songwriter Angel Olsen and her live band recently appeared on Seattle’s KEXP radio, performing songs from her latest record, My Woman. The live version of Never Be Mine is the gem of her half-hour set — a beautifully layered pop number that showcases the serious musical abilities of both Olsen and her band. Gorillaz — We Got The Power Famed electronic band Gorillaz released four new songs this week, but the most interesting is We Got The Power, which sees frontman Damon Albarn (formerly of Blur) collaborating with one time British pop rival Noel Gallagher of Oasis. A short and sweet single with a four-on-the-floor beat, We Got The Power is clean, simple, and just plain fun to listen to. Foxygen — Be Yourself Underground psych-pop kings Foxygen showcase a clean-cut soundtrack jam with their latest song Be Yourself, which was written for an upcoming American Girl special on Amazon Prime Video. Horn backgrounds, punchy bass, and a gentle use of percussion work together on the track, which feels like it could have been plucked straight from a vintage AM radio station. Hoops — On Top This week’s best workout song comes in the form of On Top, a new single from washed-out indie rockers Hoops. A clean-grooving jam driven by an extremely melodic guitar line, On Top will help you lace up those sneakers and go on that run you’ve been thinking about all week.

That’s it for now, but tune in next week for more tunes — and check out the playlist loaded with our recent selections below: