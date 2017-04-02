5 songs you need to stream this week: Slowdive, Gary Clark Jr., and more

Every week, there are thousands of new songs hitting the airwaves — and it’s just too much for your two ears to handle. With all those options, you can’t be wasting your time on tracks that deserve a thumbs-down click.

But don’t worry, we’re going to save you the hassle. We listen to some of the most-hyped and interesting songs each week, and tell you which are worthy of your precious listening time.

Here are our top five songs to stream this week. Also, don’t forget to subscribe to our Spotify page for a playlist of our weekly picks, which can also be found at the bottom of this post.

Slowdive — Sugar for the Pill After more than two decades, famed English shoegaze pioneers Slowdive have come back in impressive fashion. The second new song to be released from their upcoming album is a punchy new single called Sugar for the Pill. On the bass drum-driven track, the band embraces the same washed-out waves of sound that helped them gain acclaim in the first place, providing listeners with a relaxing new song with which to spend their self-reflection time. Gary Clark Jr. — Our Love So long as you can sit through a built-in advertisement for Jameson Irish Whiskey at the start, Gary Clark Jr.’s video for Our Love is sure to enthrall. The guitar player and vocalist owns each note of classic swinging soul, providing the gorgeous ballad with a ripping guitar solo about halfway through. If you’ve got a date night planned this week, this is the song you want on in the background— just the ticket for a loving dance around the living room. Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly, James McAlister — Saturn Indie star Sufjan Stevens has been dipping both feet into the world of electronic music of late, collaborating with The National’s Bryce Dessner, composer Nico Muhly, and drummer James McAlister on a new solar system-inspired record called Planitarium. The debut single from the album, Saturn, spends its first half as a sort of electronic take on the slow and rhythmic acoustic melodies we are accustomed to from Stevens, before evolving into a full-on dance hall jam at the halfway point. Syd — Treading Water This fantastic cut from L.A.-based songwriter Syd will have you bobbing your head all week. With a percussion-driven beat, jazzy guitar chords, and an extremely smooth vocal take, the 24-year-old vocalist showcases his immense talent for crafting hook-driven singles that actually have musical substance. Perfect for the club or a relaxing weekend drive, Treading Water will take your mind off your stresses, transporting you to a world of magical harmony and rhythm. Whitney — You’ve Got A Woman Chicago’s up-and-coming indie sensation Whitney released two new covers this week that were recorded amid the band’s positively insane touring schedule. This track, You’ve Got A Woman, is something of a deep cut — a version of a song by 1970s Dutch duo Lion. A funky psych-pop jam with fun hits and shimmery guitar, it retains the upbeat quality that we know and love from the band. It’s a song forsSpring if we’ve ever heard one.

That’s it for now, but tune in next week for more tunes — and check out the playlist loaded with our recent selections below: