5 songs you need to stream this week: Real Estate, Chris Stapleton, and more

Every week, there are thousands of new songs hitting the airwaves — and it’s just too much for your two ears to handle. With all those options, you can’t be wasting your time on tracks that deserve a thumbs-down click.

But don’t worry, we’re going to save you the hassle. We listen to some of the most-hyped and interesting songs each week, and tell you which are worthy of your precious listening time.

Here are our top five songs to stream this week. Also, don’t forget to subscribe to our Spotify page for a playlist of our weekly picks, which can also be found at the bottom of this post.

Real Estate — Stained Glass Chicago indie giants Real Estate appeared on KCRW radio this week, performing Stained Glass from their recently released album In Mind. The song showcases 12-string guitar and the band’s classic eighth-note-driven drum groove, which helps it hop happily through your ears throughout its nearly 4-minute runtime. Chris Stapleton — Last Thing I Needed, First Thing This Morning Those feeling down about spring rain will take solace in this recently released version of Last Thing I Needed, First Thing This Morning, a sad song made famous by Willie Nelson, and performed here by country singer/songwriter Chris Stapleton. Stapleton takes a more rambling, vocal-driven approach than Nelson did on his version, with gentle background vocals from his wife, Morgane, on the chorus. The second track released from Stapleton’s upcoming album, From A Room: Volume 1, the song feels like a continuation of the simple and gorgeous musical aesthetic that drew so many fans to 2015’s Traveller — a breakout hit that won Stapleton CMA, Grammy, and ACM awards. Big Boi — Kill Jill (Featuring Killer Mike and Jeezy) Famed rapper Big Boi (one half of legendary Atlanta rap crew Outkast) pairs up with fellow southern rappers Killer Mike and Jeezy on his latest trap-influenced single. A hard-hitting track that was released in honor of Killer Mike’s birthday (which also happened to be 4/20), this is a single you’ll want to listen to on your way to the party next weekend. BNQT — Mind Of A Man A new indie rock supergroup that features members of Band of Horses, Franz Ferdinand, Grandaddy, Travis, and Midlake, BNQT has shared a groovy new song driven by the voice of Travis’ Fran Healy. The group’s upcoming 10-track album, Volume 1, will feature each band member on lead vocals on two tracks, giving them a cool and ever-shifting musical aesthetic. Mind Of A Man features a simple and deep-pocket drum beat set against a wall of sound that includes strings, keyboards, and numerous guitars. It’s easily our favorite single from the band thus far. Sam Craighead — Regality A beautiful piano and horn melody opens up Regality, the newest song from Columbus-based musician Sam Craighead’s upcoming solo album, The Tuesday Night Music Club. A steadily evolving song that continuously grabs your ears, with every layer of the jangly pop number perfectly placed, this is a dynamic arrangement that you’ll want to really dig your ears into over repeat plays.

That’s it for now, but tune in next week for more tunes — and check out the playlist loaded with our recent selections below: