DirtySixer provides the first mountain and road bikes for tall people

Why it matters to you Tall people should be have bikes that fit their size, not the other way around. DirtySixer is here to help.

Bicycles are a great way to get exercise, but for the super tall, this can be difficult. The average bike frame is only meant to accommodate riders up to 6 feet, 6 inches. Sure, they can force themselves onto a standard bicycle or adapt it with a long seat post and stem, but this messes with the perfect balance of a bike and leads to an uncomfortable ride.

After successfully creating the first and only proportionate 36er bike for this taller market, including big names like Shaquille O’Neal, DirtySixer came back to Kickstarter for two additional models. Joining their All-Road bike is the Mountain Bike and Road version of the DirtySixer.

While using a 36-inch wheel, DirtySixer bikes scaled up in every way. Unlike adapted bicycles, these bikes are engineered and balanced for riders between 6 feet, 5 inches and 7 feet, 5 inches. The longer wheelbase allows the weight of the rider to stay towards the center of the bike while the frame encourages a more upright riding position. This is a big deal for tall people who normally suffer from chronic back, neck, shoulder, and wrist pain while riding. Being taller than most shouldn’t prevent riders from owning a comfortable bike.

What sets these new bikes apart from the All-Road model is their design. The Mountain Bike doesn’t have full suspension, but it does feature a super sturdy frame to handle rough terrain and fork travel. This bike is for trails, single track, or Cross Country, Enduro, but not pure Downhill. To keep the wheels string, it uses wider hubs. Meanwhile, the Road Bike uses lighter rims, slicker tires, and drop bars.

Each bike comes in three different sizes to accommodate different size riders. Small is good for anyone from 6 feet 5 inches to 6 feet 9 inches, medium for anyone from 6 feet 9 inches to 7 feet 1 inch, and large for anyone from 7 feet 1 inch to 7 feet 5 inches.

Depending on the exact model, prices for the new DirtySixer Road and Mountain bikes start at $6,200 and go up to $9,100. The signature color of DirtySixers is Sky White. For an additional $190, there are eleven additional colors to choose from. Six more colors are available for $260. The Kickstarter has so far raised a third of its goal with 18 days left of funding. Shipments expect to go out this September.