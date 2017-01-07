Functional fashion: Moshi’s Arcus is a sturdy backpack with a sleek image

Moshi is a manufacturer with a taste for just about every mobile accessory on the market. The San Francisco company makes everything from smartphone cases to Bluetooth headphones to laptop bags — not to mention cables, screen protectors, and a variety of adapters. At CES 2017, however, the company limited its big reveal to a single item: the Moshi Arcus ($230).

More: Moshi’s new Spring Collection of bags will add a splash of color to your gadget accessories

Designed for both outdoor enthusiasts and photographers, the full-sized backpack provides ample space within an inviting build that is as functional as it is attractive. The backpack takes its name from the arcus cloud — a low, horizontal cloud formation that is often found at the front of a thunderstorm — and owes much of its versatility to three dedicated compartments, each of which allows you to stow a multitude of devices and accessories. A crush-resistant top compartment houses your headphones, augmented reality sunglasses, and other delicate items, while a roomy main compartment gives you a means for stowing shoes, books, and larger items.

Like most modern backpacks, the Arcus is also equipped with a full-length, padded electronics compartment designed to cradle your smartphone, tablet, and 15-inch laptop with shock-absorbing pockets. A sternum strap provides an additional level of comfort and stability when dealing with heavier loads, and the pack is equipped with plenty of breathable padding throughout the lumbar area and sleek shoulder straps.

More: 25 awesome laptop bags for everyone, from students to globetrotters

It’s the little details that render the Arcus worthwhile, though. An elastic side pocket lets you quickly stash a water bottle, umbrella, or tripod with little fuss. Two separate, discrete pockets on the backside let you hide your valuables (wallet, passport, etc.), too, and an optional camera insert ($50) makes the pack even more suitable for amateur and pro photographers alike, supplying space for a DSLR, an external flash, and a couple of zoom lenses. The plush, microfiber insert is even accessible from the side and comes with a handful of dividers for organizing your accessories on the go.

The Arcus currently comes in either black or light gray, however, Moshi is currently knocking $30 off the initial retail price throughout the remainder of CES. Unfortunately, shutterbugs will still have to pony up $50 for the optional camera insert. Additional functionality doesn’t always come cheap.