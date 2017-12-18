Protect your gear on the go with the 15 best camera bags for every budget

After spending hundreds — if not thousands — of dollars on camera equipment, the last thing you want to do is damage said equipment by not properly storing and transporting it. Much like laptop bags, there are thousands of camera bags in the market, just waiting to safely house your gear. To make your decision easier, we’ve rounded up the best camera bags for photographers of all levels, at various price points. From a rugged backcountry backpack to a luxurious leather messenger, you shouldn’t have trouble finding a bag to fit your needs and your budget. (We reference DSLRs in this article, but these bags will also accommodate mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras.)

AmazonBasics Medium DSLR Gadget Bag ($18) If you want protection without any unnecessary bells and whistles, look no further than Amazon’s very own Medium DSLR Bag. It can hold one DSLR and two lenses, and even has a dedicated slot for a 12-inch tablet. It might not offer the most robust protection or stand up to brutal environments, but it gets the job done if you have a small camera kit. The best part is its price — only $18. That’s a lot of bang for your buck. Buy one now from: Amazon

Lowepro Tahoe BP 150 ($59+) Lowepro is one of the most well-respected names in the camera bag industry. And with good reason: They produce quality bags at an affordable price point. One of the best example of this is Lowepro’s Tahoe BP 150 backpack. Capable of holding a DSLR, two lenses, a flash, and plenty of accessories, it’s a great backpack from one of the most trusted in the business. Buy one now from: Amazon B&H Photo

Case Logic Kontrast 101 ($75) It’s hard to beat the value of Case Logic bags. They might not be at the top of the line in terms of quality, but there’s no doubt they’ll protect your gear — and most often at half the price of equivalent bags from other manufacturers. Case Logic’s Kontrast 101 bag is no exception. It opens up from the back, but also features an easy top-access door for times wen you need to get to your camera quick. Inside, there’s enough room to store a pair of DSLRs and a half dozen lenses. There’s also a set of pockets on the back panel that can store a laptop and tablet for safe keeping. At $75, this bag has a lot to offer. Buy one now from: Amazon

Incase DSLR Sling Pack ($80) If you want something that doesn’t quite scream “camera bag” to the world, check out Incase’s DSLR Sling Pack. It can hold a small-to-medium DSLR setup, as well as a pair of lenses. There’s also enough room to sneak in a tablet or a MacBook Air, for when you need to bring your computer along. Its sling-style design means all of the weight will be on one shoulder, but considering it’s not designed to lug around a full-sized setup, it shouldn’t be too bad to carry around. Buy one now from: InCase Amazon