We talked to our photographers. These are the best laptops for perfecting photos

MacBook Pro 15

Macs are still the go-to-device for ad designers, graphic artists, and all other creative individuals. The love relationship between Apple and Adobe still burns after 30 years, as students became teachers only to pass their Mac-based Photoshop/Illustrator/InDesign knowledge to students over the past three decades. Sure, Windows-based devices work just as well, but Apple and Adobe have put a lot of work into making sure that MacBooks remains the first choice for photographers.

However, our photographers didn’t love the options Apple presented in its most recent update of the lineup. In particular, they weren’t all that impressed by the functionality of the Touch Bar, which was supposed to be this laptops’ killer feature. Similarly, the choice to move completely to Thunderbolt 3 ports was controversial, and it’s sure to upset photographers who still rely on USB-A external hard drives and SD cards. You can make it work, so as long as you’re willing to use a fair share of dongles.

That being said, we chose the MacBook Pro 15 it’s fantastic display marries its crazy max brightness of 500 nits with extensive support for the DCI-P3, sRGB, and AdobeRGB color spaces. It’s the best display you can buy on a laptop, and that’s absolutely worth it to some photographers. The cherry on top is that the 15-inch version comes with its discrete AMD Radeon Pro graphics card and isn’t as overpriced as the 13-inch version.

Screen size: 15.4 inches Screen resolution: 2,880 x 1,800 Screen type: IPS Color space: DCI-P3 100 percent

sRGB 100 percent

AdobeRGB 91 percent Pixel density: 220 pixels per inch Screen brightness: 500 nits Processor: Intel Core i7-7700HQ

Intel Core i7-7820HQ Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 630

AMD Radeon Pro 555 (2GB)

AMD Radeon Pro 560 (4GB) Memory: 16GB LPDDR3 @ 2,133MHz Storage: 256GB PCIe SSD

512GB PCIe SSD

1TB PCIe SSD

2TB PCIe SSD Audio: 2x stereo speakers Camera: 720p FaceTime HD Connectivity: Wireless AC

Bluetooth 4.2 Ports: 4x Thunderbolt 3

1x Headphone jack Security: TouchID Backlit keyboard: Yes Battery: 76WHr Power adapter: 87 watts Dimensions: 13.75 (W) x 9.48 (D) x 0.61 (H) inches Weight: 4.02 pounds Starting price: $2,399

