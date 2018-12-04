Columbia’s latest Star Wars jacket will keep you as warm as a Wookiee

Digital Trends
Kraig Becker
Outdoor apparel manufacturer Columbia Sportswear has taken cues from the Star Wars universe in the past, offering jackets inspired by both Rogue One and The Empire Strikes Back. Now, the company has introduced the latest edition to its line of apparel from a galaxy far, far away and this time it is inspired by the filmmakers who shot the iconic second installment of George Lucas’ sweeping space opera.

The new and limited edition Star Wars Empire Crew Parka is an exact replica of what Lucas and his team wore while filming on the Hardangerjokulen Glacier in Norway back in 1979. That snowy environment served as the location for the opening scenes of the movie, which fans know took place on the ice planet of Hoth. Temperatures on the glacier often plunged well below zero, requiring warm clothing for the cast and crew to stay outdoors for extended periods of time. The original crew parka played a vital role in the filmmaking process, allowing them to continue working even in difficult weather conditions.

While Columbia went to great lengths to re-create the look and design of the original crew parka, it did take a few liberties when creating the modern version. For instance, the gear manufacturer incorporated its proprietary Omni-Heat fabrics, which increase warmth by reflecting body heat back at the wearer, into the design. It has also added wind and waterproof fabrics, as well as 200 grams of synthetic insulation that should improve comfort in cold conditions as well.

Like Columbia’s previous Star Wars jackets, the Empire Crew Parka features a number of nice details that fans will love. For example, it comes with a “Darth Vader with flames” chest patch that is a replica of the one worn by the cast and crew of Empire. The jacket also offers a customizable nameplate and a patch that reads “Norway Unit,” just like the original. The GPS coordinates for the Hardangerjokulen Glacier are even stitched into the lining as a reminder of where the film was made.

Star Wars fans looking to add the Empire Crew Parka to their collection will have to be prepared to act fast. The unisex jacket will be available in only a few select Columbia stores across the U.S. starting on Friday, December 7. The locations that will have the parka on hand are listed on the company’s Star Wars apparel page. The jackets are priced at $500 and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis with a limit of one per customer.

Additionally, four Columbia stores (Seattle, New York, Portland, Oregon; and Disney Springs, Florida) will also be selling versions the Crew Parka that have been signed by Mark Hamill, the actor who has famously played Luke Skywalker. Those autographed jackets are available at a price of $1,980 with all proceeds being donated to charity.

