Fortnite is bringing Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz from the Gears of War series to the game. The characters will be available as skins in the Fortnite Shop starting at 7 p.m. ET today, along with other Gears-related goodies.

These two characters are only the latest additions to Fortnite’s Gaming Legends Series, which includes characters from Street Fighter, God of War, and Halo.

Most of the Gears content takes inspiration from Gears of War 4 and Gears of War 5, meaning that the characters match their appearances from those games. Kait’s bundle includes Reyna’s Pendant Back Bling, a family heirloom, and an additional “Winter Orange Style” outfit. Marcus comes with the Sonic Resonator Back Bling made to “map the underground tunnels of Sera.”

Marcus has an alternate outfit, too, but players have to log into Fortnite on Xbox to get it. Playing on an Xbox Series X or Series S unlocks the Matte Black color, which changes Marcus’ armor from gray to black.

The game will get other Gears of War-themed items, like a Breaker Mace Pickaxe, Thumper Pickaxe, and Butcher Cleaver Pickaxe. The Skiff Glider from Gears of War 5 appears as an equippable glider. Special emotes and sprays are available, too. Gears fans can purchase the Pickaxes, Glider, and the Knife Tricks Emote on their own or as an all-in-one Emergence Gear Bundle.

Fortnite will run Gears of War Delta One Quests from 9 a.m. ET on December 9 to 9 a.m. ET on December 17. Players who complete all the quests will receive the Crimson Omen Spray.

