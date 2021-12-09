  1. Gaming

Gears of Wars heroes come to Fortnite in latest update

Jess Reyes
By

Fortnite is bringing Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz from the Gears of War series to the game. The characters will be available as skins in the Fortnite Shop starting at 7 p.m. ET today, along with other Gears-related goodies.

These two characters are only the latest additions to Fortnite’s Gaming Legends Series, which includes characters from Street Fighter, God of War, and Halo.

Most of the Gears content takes inspiration from Gears of War 4 and Gears of War 5, meaning that the characters match their appearances from those games. Kait’s bundle includes Reyna’s Pendant Back Bling, a family heirloom, and an additional “Winter Orange Style” outfit. Marcus comes with the Sonic Resonator Back Bling made to “map the underground tunnels of Sera.”

Marcus has an alternate outfit, too, but players have to log into Fortnite on Xbox to get it. Playing on an Xbox Series X or Series S unlocks the Matte Black color, which changes Marcus’ armor from gray to black.

The game will get other Gears of War-themed items, like a Breaker Mace Pickaxe, Thumper Pickaxe, and Butcher Cleaver Pickaxe. The Skiff Glider from Gears of War 5 appears as an equippable glider. Special emotes and sprays are available, too. Gears fans can purchase the Pickaxes, Glider, and the Knife Tricks Emote on their own or as an all-in-one Emergence Gear Bundle.

Fortnite will run Gears of War Delta One Quests from 9 a.m. ET on December 9 to 9 a.m. ET on December 17. Players who complete all the quests will receive the Crimson Omen Spray.

Editors' Recommendations

How to delete and reinstall games on the Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch review

Save $70 on AirPods Pro right now and have the ultimate stocking stuffer

New Apple AirPods Pro

The best Xbox Series X and Series S deals for December 2021

Microsoft Xbox Series X and Series S game consoles.

The Epic Games Store finally has a long-requested feature: A shopping cart

Epic Games store exclusive game strategy Tim Sweeney CEO GOG

How to check data usage on an iPhone or iPad

Apple iPhone X Review

Oppo Find N, the first foldable phone from Oppo, is ready for prime time

Oppo Find N

Apple’s new AR headset may use Face ID technology to track hand gestures

Apple VR Headset Concept by Antonio De Rosa

Your Android 10 smartphone may not be able to call 911 if you use Microsoft Teams

The rear panel of the Google Pixel 3 showing its camera array.

Nvidia’s powerful GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GPU set for a January launch

Branding on the RTX 3090.

WhatsApp launches crypto-powered mobile payments in the U.S.

WhatsApp Messenger on an iPhone.

How to connect a Nintendo Switch controller to your PC

Switch controllers

This 17-inch HP Windows 11 laptop is down to $650 — but hurry!

The HP 17 Laptop with Windows 11.

From movies to music, 2021 was the year of Dolby Atmos

Image showing Dolby Atmos 3D sound.