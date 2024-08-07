When is Once Human coming to consoles?

Once Human is the newest breakout hit on the Steam charts. While it will take a few years to see if it can hold its place and be considered one of the best PC games out there, for now, players are loving what it has to offer.

Once Human drops players into a massive open world overrun by alien-infected monsters. As is the case with the best survival games, you can build up your base, team up with friends (or fight against them), and craft new and better equipment to take down the biggest and baddest bosses. Plenty of games get their start on PC and eventually come to consoles to become cross-platform games, but some remain locked to PC forever. Is that the fate for Once Human, or will you be able to play it on consoles one day?

Recommended Videos

Will Once Human come to consoles

Hi! We will carefully deciding whether to release the game to console based on the testing and player feedback, which will take some time. If there is any update, it will post it to our social media, so stay tuned! — Once Human (@OnceHuman_) May 20, 2024

As of the time of this writing, there are no plans for when or if Once Human will come to consoles. The developers have addressed this issue on X (formerly Twitter): “Hi! We will carefully [decide] whether to release the game to console based on the testing and player feedback, which will take some time. If there is any update, it will post it to our social media, so stay tuned!”

It appears that the team first wants to make sure the PC version is as stable and polished as possible before considering a console port, and even then only if enough players request it.

We will monitor the situation and update this article as new updates arrive. For the time being, the safe bet is to assume the only way to play Once Human is on PC.