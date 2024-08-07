 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

When is Once Human coming to consoles?

By
A massive alien tower in the distance in Once Human.
Starry Studio

Once Human is the newest breakout hit on the Steam charts. While it will take a few years to see if it can hold its place and be considered one of the best PC games out there, for now, players are loving what it has to offer.

Once Human drops players into a massive open world overrun by alien-infected monsters. As is the case with the best survival games, you can build up your base, team up with friends (or fight against them), and craft new and better equipment to take down the biggest and baddest bosses. Plenty of games get their start on PC and eventually come to consoles to become cross-platform games, but some remain locked to PC forever. Is that the fate for Once Human, or will you be able to play it on consoles one day?

Recommended Videos

Will Once Human come to consoles

As of the time of this writing, there are no plans for when or if Once Human will come to consoles. The developers have addressed this issue on X (formerly Twitter): “Hi! We will carefully [decide] whether to release the game to console based on the testing and player feedback, which will take some time. If there is any update, it will post it to our social media, so stay tuned!

It appears that the team first wants to make sure the PC version is as stable and polished as possible before considering a console port, and even then only if enough players request it.

We will monitor the situation and update this article as new updates arrive. For the time being, the safe bet is to assume the only way to play Once Human is on PC.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Xbox Game Pass is getting a price hike alongside complicated tier overhaul
Xbox's gamescom logo with a city at the bottom.

Microsoft just announced some price hikes and tier changes for Xbox Game Pass, its video game subscription service. The changes, which go into effect on July 10, were quietly announced on Xbox's support site before being noticed by Wario64 and Windows Central.

The most notable change is that Microsoft will no longer allow people to purchase Game Pass for Console. While existing subscriptions won't be affected, people will have to instead opt for Xbox Game Pass Core or the new Xbox Game Pass Standard tier, which is launching "in the coming months." Xbox Game Pass Standard will cost $15 a month and give subscribers access to online multiplayer on consoles, but won't support cloud gaming or have immediate access to "some games available with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on day one."

Read more
Best gaming console deals: cheapest prices on PS5, Xbox S and X and Switch
father and son playing video games

Console gaming has really blown up in the last couple of generations, but there are still quite a lot of folks who have been waiting to buy a new console when availability increases and prices go down. Luckily, there are some great Xbox Series S and X deals, PlayStation 5 deals, and Nintendo Switch deals, even if some of them include refurbished models. That's why we've gone out and collected some of our favorite console deals and bundles and collected them down below for you.
Xbox Series S 1TB -- starting at $349, was $380

The Xbox Series S is the less powerful but cheaper option out of the newest generation Xbox line. When comparing the Xbox Series S versus the Xbox Series X, the Series S takes a hit in all the component categories. That means it's not quite as fast. But if you're not hung up on getting the optimal performance out of your system, you'll actually notice very few differences. The two biggest ones are the Series S's inability to play in 8K, and its lack of a disc drive. Most people don't even have 8K TVs, so that shouldn't be an issue. If you're alright with downloading all of your games straight to the console's memory (and you have a separate DVD or Blu-Ray player), the Series S will work fine. It's quite a bit smaller anyway, and easier to fit on a shelf.

Read more
Nintendo is coming after Switch modders once again
A person plays Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on a Nintendo Switch in handheld mode.

Nintendo is no stranger to lawsuits these days, and it's filed two more, as reported Tuesday. One is against the owner of a company who allegedly sold modded Switches, while the other concerns the moderator of a subreddit where users could learn how to play pirated games.

According to TorrentFreak, which had copies of both complaints filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, Nintendo is suing Modded Hardware and its owner, Ryan "Homebrew Homie" Daly, for selling Mod Chips, modded Switch consoles, and a memory card that lets people play pirated games. Nintendo's lawyer wrote in the suit that this caused "substantial and irreparable" harm to the console giant. It's seeking damages for copyright infringement, along with other charges such as "trafficking in circumvention devices."

Read more