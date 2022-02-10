  1. Movies & TV

Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars series will debut on Disney+ in May

By

On May 25, 1977, the original Star Wars film premiered in theaters and changed cinema forever. That’s a seminal date for fans of the franchise, especially with the 45th anniversary coming up this year. With that in mind, Disney+ and Lucasfilm have set May 25 as the premiere date for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi mini-series.

Ewan McGregor will headline the Obi-Wan Kenobi series in the title role, which he previously filled in the Star Wars prequel trilogy. McGregor also lent his voice for cameo appearances in the sequel trilogy, but this will mark his first on-camera appearance as Obi-Wan since Revenge of the Sith in 2005.

McGregor isn’t the only prequel trilogy veteran coming back for the series. Hayden Christensen is reprising his role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. Presumably, Obi-Wan’s former apprentice will be getting a rematch of their deadly duel on Mustafar in this series.

A poster for Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi starring Ewan McGregor.

The Star Wars novels and comics have revisited Obi-Wan’s time on Tatooine, but it’s unclear if this miniseries will take any inspiration from those stories. The only story detail in the Disney+ announcement is that the story will be set 10 years after Obi-Wan went into hiding to watch over Luke Skywalker.

Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, and Rupert Friend will co-star in Obi-Wan Kenobi alongside Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

Screenwriter Joby Harold is writing every episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi. His previous credits include John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Edge of Tomorrow, Army of the Dead, and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The Mandalorian season 1 standout Deborah Chow is directing every episode of the series.

