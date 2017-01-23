Otterbox returns to its roots to protect your gear with an all new drybox

Why it matters to you Keeping your electronics safe while on the trail can be difficult, but Otterbox is one of the safest ways to transport things on the go.

Most people know Otterbox as a company that makes rugged, waterproof cases designed to protect smartphones and tablets from the elements. But long before the Colorado-based company started making cases for mobile devices, it first built a line of durable dryboxes meant to keep our valuables safe while outdoors. The original Otterbox drybox was created to keep fragile and important personal items — including cell phones and car keys — safe from water while out backpacking, camping, or kayaking. It was that product that first put the company on the map and helped take it from just a workshop in a garage to one of the top smartphone case manufacturers in the world.

Now, the iconic product is making a comeback in a revamped form that offers more protection. Otterbox recently announced the return of its Drybox 3250 series of cases, which come with a more modern design and streamlined than previous generations. Built from tough — but lightweight — polycarbonate plastics, the new dryboxes are equipped with quick-access latches. Those same latches manage to keep the lid firmly in place when it’s locked down tight, however, preventing the contents within from spilling out when dropped. Inside, the cases offer 55 cubic inches of storage capacity, with an interior that is lined with a layer of protective foam. This serves to absorb any damage caused by impact, keeping smartphones and other easily damaged items safe and secure.

More: Here’s 8 of the juiciest solar chargers that money can buy

Like the original Otterbox Drybox, the new 3250 series is built for use in and around water. It carries an IP68 waterproof rating, which means it can be immersed in up to 90 feet for 30 minutes and still keep its interior dry. So if you’re looking for a way to keep your mobile device, wallet, and car keys safe from moisture while in the backcountry, this case may be your best bet. Since they are relatively small and lightweight, you won’t have to worry about them adding much bulk to your pack either.

The 3250 series is perfect for stand-up paddlers, kayakers, sailors, or anyone else who finds themselves out on the water with any frequency. Beyond that, they also make a safe place to store important items while hiking and backpacking in areas where rainfall is common too. Simply place your valuables inside the case and toss it into your backpack and you will never have to worry about sudden damaging downpours. Additionally, these cases are perfect for anglers and hunters as well, many of which face similar challenges to keeping their gear protected while out in the wild. Since they are designed to be stackable, you can expand your capacity as needed.

This latest incarnation of the Otterbox Drybox comes with a one-year warranty and is available on the company’s website. The cases come in three colors — Black, Frost (blue/white), and Ridgeline (green/tan) — and sell for $40. Otterbox says that a Realtree camo version is in the works too and should be available soon for $50.

For more information visit otterbox.com.