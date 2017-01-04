Bring music to your next outdoor adventure with these water-resistant headphones

We all love music. Whether indoors or out, there is a perfect song that captures the moment just right. Inside, we have high-quality speakers and headphones to listen to, but outside you can’t guarantee they will be safe. But southern California-based Outdoor Tech specializes in Bluetooth audio accessories that can withstand the exposure.

The company announced two new Bluetooth headphones to complement what is already available. For those looking for a budget or a small form factor, check out the new Tags 2.0 earbuds. If a premium sound is more important, than the Rhinos over-the-ear are a better way to go.

What stands out about the Rhinos outdoor headphones is the robust design that can take a beating. Not only can they survive a fall, but they are IPX6 water resistant too. While this doesn’t mean you should be dunking these in the river, they are built to withstand powerful water jets. So even if you encounter Bigfoot with a super soaker, your Rhinos will be safe.

Like many other Bluetooth headsets, these feature a built-in microphone and external controls. You can adjust the volume, skip tracks, play, pause, and answer phone calls. By downloading the Outdoor Tech app, the Rhinos can essentially become a set of walkie talkies. Anyone else with a set of Rhinos and the app can join in on the conversation.

A full charge will grant you about eight hours of playtime. To help you realize when the battery is going low, the battery level is displayed on your iOS device.

The Tags 2.0 were also built to last. These wireless earbuds are IPX4 water resistant, meaning the sweatiest of ears or a splash of water should do no harm. With a battery life of 4.5 hours on full volume, even the most metal listeners should be happy.

Both models will be made available mid-2017. The over-the-ear Rhinos will retail for $130, while the Tags 2.0 earbuds will be sold at $40.