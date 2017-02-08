Rhino-Rack’s Hybrid Bike Carrier can safely transport any kind of bike

Why it matters to you Rhino-Rack's creation offers enough versatility for a bike enthusiast to transport any of their two-wheeled rides.

One of the biggest challenges that cyclists face is being able to safely transport their bikes to and from the places where they want to go for a ride. Sure, there are a lot of car-mounted bike carriers on the market, but not all of them are as stable and protective as we would like. On top of that, if you happen to ride road and mountain bikes, finding a carrier that can accommodate both models can be difficult at times too. But, the new Hybrid Bike Carrier from Rhino-Rack was specifically built to carry pretty much anything you like to ride and securely take your bikes anywhere you want to go.

Designed to be compatible with most roof rack systems, the Hybrid Bike Carrier cleanly installs on the top of nearly any vehicle. In fact, Rhino-Rack says it is possible to install three of the carriers on the roof of most cars and possibly more depending on the model you drive. The system features three different locking points, including the cover plate, the bike handle, and a security cable, all of which can be secured using a master key. This design helps to keep the bike in place as you drive down the road, no matter what kind of shifting traffic patterns you might encounter along the way.

But what truly sets the Hybrid Bike Carrier apart from most of the competition is its ability to transport a wide range of bike types. According to Rhino-Rack, it can accept anything from 20- to 29-inch wheels and can even accommodate a fat-tire bike if the need arises. The carrier can even safely transport kids bikes too, making it a good choice for the multi-bike family. Thanks to its innovative design, the locking system only touches the front tire of the bike, avoiding abrasions to the paint or potentially worse damage to lightweight frames.

Additionally, the carrier comes equipped with a swing arm that doesn’t require front tire removal and can be installed on either the driver or passenger side of the car. When not in use, it folds flat too. The entire package costs $229 and is available now.