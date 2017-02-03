Cold-storage solution: The Yeti Hopper Two improves on original’s design

Why it matters to you Yeti improves its popular soft-sided cooler by providing better access to the interior without sacrificing performance or durability.

Over the past few years, Yeti has cornered the market when it comes to high-performance coolers built for use in the outdoors. Its rugged Tundra line of products are durable and keep their contents cold for days. But not everyone needs a cooler that is as large as the Tundra. To address the needs of those individuals, the company introduced the Hopper line of soft-sided coolers. That product turned out to be popular, in no small part because it offers Yeti’s quality in a smaller, more affordable package. For 2017, Yeti looked for ways to improve on it and the result is the Yeti Hopper Two, which offers better access to the interior without sacrificing performance.

Released in 2014, the Hopper set a new standard for soft-sided coolers. So when the engineers at Yeti decided to update its design, they knew that they had to do so in a way that didn’t compromise its durability or ability to keep its contents hot or cold for hours on end. They did that by incorporating a new HydroLok zipper and by adding an additional handle to the back to increase portability too.

Yeti says that the new zipper is 100 percent leakproof. That zipper extends further along the top of the cooler than the one on its predecessor as well, which when combined with the Hopper Two’s extra-wide opening, allows for better access to the interior of the bag. That makes it much easier to load up with cold beverages, hot meals, or anything else that you want to carry along with you.

Other features of the Hopper Two include a puncture-proof DryHide outer shell that is reinforced with an inch and a half of ColdCell insulation, which plays a crucial role in helping this cooler live up to the Yeti name. The latest edition of the Hopper also comes equipped with a removable shoulder strap, and two double-stitched side handles. The addition of Yeti’s HitchPoint Grid makes the bag compatible with the company’s Molle system accessories as well, which include the Yeti Molle Bottle Opener, the Yeti Molle Zinger, and the water-resistant SideKick Gear Case.

The Yeti Hopper Two will be available on March 1. It will be available in three sizes (20, 30, and 40 liters) and two colors — Fog Gray and Field Tan. Prices will range from $300 to $400. Visit Yeti.com for more details.