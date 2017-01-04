Photographer explains why taking and sharing photos is only half of the process

No matter how incredible a certain image or a certain series of images is, capturing and sharing them with the world is only half of the equation. Few people know this better than photographer Chase Jarvis.

In his latest episode of Chase Jarvis RAW, Jarvis offers a passionate monologue answering a question he receives so often, “how do I get my work noticed?”

The “no bullshit” answer according to Jarvis is, “you have to do the work.” “Creating something and putting it out there” is only 50 percent of the work. The other 50 percent is the act of participating in the community you aspire to become recognized in.

For wedding photographers, that might mean going to a few bridal shows and reaching out to local venues who might be interested in partnering with you to cross-promote each other’s services. For sports photographers, that means reaching out and connecting with more seasoned photographers who have been around the block a few times. Not only will they share sage advice, they might also be a connection to get into a new event or venue you would otherwise be unable to photograph at.

If you’re a more casual photographer, something as simple as a local creative meet-up might get the job done, if you’re looking for something a little more laid back.

“Success does not equal successful […] Success is very temporary,” says Jarvis in the six-minute video. “You have to continue to participate and push or you will experience a very short-lived success.”

The “other 50 percent” he refers to is the dirty work that’s done behind the scenes. It’s not pretty. It’s not the more appealing side of what you’re doing. But it’s the work that will grow your network and ultimately lead to more opportunities and recognition down the road.

Summed up, Create, Share, Sustain, Repeat.