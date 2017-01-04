Stayin’ alive: Nikon keeps compacts coming with kid-friendly, budget options

Nikon hasn’t given up on the budget compact camera — today, the camera giant announced the United States availability for the Coolpix W100 and A300, both sub-$200 point-and-shoot cameras.

The W100 is a waterproof camera, and despite the name, appears to be an update to the similar Coolpix S33, adding Bluetooth and new editing options but leaving most of the budget camera unchanged. The W100, announced last summer outside the U.S., wraps a 13.1-megapixel, 1/3.1-inch sensor inside a body that can be submerged down to 33 feet.

While the market for budget compacts is shrinking, the Nikon W100 appears to be a camera designed to be simple enough for kids to use, and rugged enough that a bit of kid-handling won’t hurt it. The camera’s new editing features include stamps and cartoon effects. Nikon says the camera is for “every member of the family” and the body is designed with an ergonomic grip and large buttons.

The Nikon Coolpix W100 will go on sale in the U.S. next month for $160 in blue or white.

Nikon

The $140 Nikon Coolpix A300 doesn’t have the weather-sealing and durability, but bumps up the resolution to 20.1 megapixels on a 1/2.3-inch CCD sensor with an eight times optical zoom. The camera was announced in Japan nearly a year ago, in February 2016.

The budget camera includes Nikon’s image stabilization system, dubbed Vibration Reduction, as well as a 0.8-inch macro mode. Wi-fi and Bluetooth is included and the camera’s battery is rated at 290 shots. The camera is expected to be available in the U.S. next month — a year after the camera was announced in Japan.

The compact cameras are joined by an announcement for the U.S. availability of the Nikon D5600. Nikon celebrates its 100th year in business this year.