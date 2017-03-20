Nikon wants you to “write” a love letter to New York City — with your camera

Why it matters to you Those who live in or visit New York City may notice photos on display in seemingly random places. They're part of the #NikonLoveNY campaign.

Who says love letters have to be written with a pen? Nikon on Monday launched its latest campaign, Love Letters From The N Line, which aims to inspire photographers to share their favorite shots of New York using the hashtag #NikonLoveNY.

The campaign urges photographers to rethink the traditional love letter by taking photos in the city that never sleeps. Photos and curated love letters will be shared in spots throughout the city, particularly along the N Line, the subway line whose logo happens to sport the same “N” and yellow-and-black coloring as Nikon’s logo. The N Line stops at four of the top 10 busiest stations, including Times Square, Union Square, Atlantic Avenue, and Coney Island.

“Whether it’s a secret spot for the best slice, the way the dusk light hits an iconic landmark or a favorite park bench with the perfect view, the things we love most about our cities deserve to be captured with a quality that reflects the pride and personal connection we have to these places,” said Lisa Baxt, associate general manager of communications for Nikon Inc. “Through these Love Letters, we hope to encourage consumers to pick up a camera and share the love they have for their city through stunning imagery. We are excited to kick off the campaign in New York, and see New Yorkers’ perspectives of all of the extraordinary things that make the city they love so special.”

Along with having photos pop up throughout New York, the campaign will also be shared digitally. Shots marked with the hashtag will be shared on the campaign’s dedicated website, encouraging New Yorkers to head out and shoot throughout the spring.

The New York-inspired campaign branches out from last year’s “Show Your Love Some Love” campaign, which aimed to inspire photographers to capture images of their loved ones. The company says New York was selected because the city’s vibrancy meshes well with the vivid colors and detail Nikon cameras are known for.

To see images and letters from the campaign, visit the Nikon Love website or search for #NikonLoveNY on Twitter and Instagram.