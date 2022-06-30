 Skip to main content
Vloggers, Nikon has built a new camera just for you

Trevor Mogg
By
Nikon's Z 30 camera.
Nikon

As Nikon’s two ads (below) for its just-released Z 30 camera make abundantly clear, the company is aiming its newest device squarely at vloggers.

Sporting the smallest and lightest design among Nikon’s Z-series line-up, the new Z 30 camera offers lots of vlogger-friendly features, among them a flip-out touchscreen display, 4K UHD video, eye and face tracking, a built-in stereo mic, an external mic input, and up to 125 minutes of continuous video recording time. The device works with a range of different lenses and will also function comfortably as a webcam for livestreaming using Nikon’s free Webcam Utility software.

The new Z 30 camera also includes a 20-megapixel APS-C size/DX-format cropped image sensor and, if you want to use it as a regular snapper, can deliver 330 shots per charge via its EN-EL25 battery.

“A real camera with interchangeable lenses is a big leap in a creator’s personal evolution,” Nikon executive Jay Vannatter said in a release announcing the new camera. “We want to support creators by taking the guesswork out of how to get the best production value, which helps them to take their creativity further and grow their communities.”

The Nikon Z 30 will hit stores in the middle of July. For the camera body only you’ll need to fork out $710. If you want some glass included, Nikon is offering the Z 30 with a Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 lens for $850. An additional lens in the form of the Nikkor Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 will give you excellent telephoto range, with the body and two-lens package costing $1,200. Later in the year, Nikon will also offer the Z 30 with the NIkkor Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 lens for $1,150.

And if you’re diving into vlogging for the first time, Nikon hopes you’ll have another $150 to spare for its Creators Accessory Kit, which includes a SmallRig tripod grip, Nikon ML-L7 Bluetooth remote, and a Rode VideoMicro mic.

