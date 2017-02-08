Wescott makes basic reflectors look old school with the 15-in-1 Omega 360

Reflectors offer an affordable way for photographers to manipulate light without big studio lighting systems, and now those tools are getting even more flexible.
The versatile, budget-friendly reflector is getting even more versatile — Wescott recently introduced a reflector that holds the world’s first 15-in-one title.
The Omega Reflector 360 is a 40-inch reflector with white, silver, black, sunlight, and diffusion options common for the 5-in-one reflectors. However, that same reflector has three removable mini reflectors at the center. Remove the mini from the center and the reflector becomes a shoot-through reflector. Or, take those mini reflectors and light up some macro shots or create a secondary light that’s harder (with a harsher transition from the light to shadows) because of the smaller size.
More: Lights, camera, backpack! Betabrand’s new bag has a built-in reflector
Reflectors have long been offering multiple purposes, but Wescott’s latest is the first to reach 15 different uses, thanks largely to that pop-out mini reflector in the center. With the center removed, all of the same white, silver, black, and sunlight covers can be reused as a shoot-through.
The shoot-through reflector is popular for backlighting a portrait, and it offers an affordable lighting set-up since it only requires the reflector and a single light. With the center removed, the reflector will also create catch lights similar to an expensive ring light.
Shoot-through reflectors are nothing new, but by using a removable mini reflector at the center instead, Wescott expands the number of uses without adding to the amount of gear photographers have to haul.
Like other muti-use reflectors, the Omega 360 uses a diffusion panel with multiple zip-up covers to convert into the different types of reflectors. Those different reflection options are attached to a double-riveted frame that folds down to about a third of the original size for transport. The reflector also includes a suction cup hook for using the diffusion panel over a window.
That versatility comes at a slightly higher price point than other Wescott reflectors — the Omega 360 will retail for $130.