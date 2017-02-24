Between the Streams: ‘Get Out’ blows minds, Han Solo’s new family photo, and more

DT’s weekly entertainment show, Between the Streams, is your guide to all of the hottest, most important, and (of course) dumbest new developments in streaming and entertainment, providing a handy recap of the week that was, and a preview for what’s ahead. Follow us here every Friday, or add us via RSS, iTunes, or Stitcher at the links below to take BtS on the road!

For today’s show, there’s only one thing on our minds: Get Out. These are not instructions (please don’t leave), this is one of the best horror movies we’ve seen in years. The genre-bending thriller from the mind of Jordan Peele (comedic genius of Key and Peele fame) is also his directorial feature debut and an ingenious social commentary on race — without making anyone with a healthy sense of humor feel bad. It’s a well-shot, well-paced, well-written, and well-acted film. It also currently has a mind-blowing 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with 117 reviews in, holding an 8.3 average. This is not only pretty much unheard of for a horror movie, it’s extremely rare for a film of any genre. So yeah, it’s pretty good.

More to the point for the larger audience, after seeing the film we can attest that even those who aren’t big horror fans will likely find plenty to like about this movie. Bottom line, don’t delay, go see it now.

Elsewhere at the box office this week are a paltry collection of mostly mediocre choices, including the Felicity Jones/Nick Hoult-led action flick Collide, which looks boring and predictable (despite the presence of Sir Anthony Hopkins), and a Chinese/American animated film that seemed to pop up out of nowhere, Rock Dog. While the latter has its share of star power (including Eddie Izzard, Luke Wilson, and J.K. Simmons), it too looks to be a paint-by-numbers affair.

Sunday’s Academy Awards can’t be overlooked this week, and we’ll be giving our predictions with the help of our copy editor and local movie buff, Rob Oster, who has some interesting predictions about who’s going to get snubbed and why. Will Denzel slip through with yet another win due to recent controversies? We’ll discuss it all on air.

Of course, there was plenty of other news in the world of entertainment this week, not the least of which is plans for a new 10-episode TV series from J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions, which is again teaming up with the great Stephen King. Called Castle Rock, the series will be based off of King’s many books and short stories set in the small, fictional Maine burg. We’ll also talk about some breaking news about the Predator sequel, Game of Thrones’ Iwan Rheon (aka Ramsay) joining the new X-Men-based Inhumans series, the new cast picture from Star Wars’ Han Solo prequel film, and much more.

