Between the Streams: Seinfeld’s Netflix move, The Rock’s super-movie, ‘Split’

Well folks, it’s been a wild week for movies, both freshly minted and those in the works, and there are also some very interesting developments to talk about in TV land — especially on the Netflix front.

Let’s start with the Weekend Box Office Preview, shall we? We’ve got a couple of interesting choices this week, with the biggest cloud of intrigue settling over M. Night Shyamalan’s latest quest for a return to relevance, Split. Starring James MacAvoy, the movie is about a lunatic with around 30 different personalities, one of which aims to do some very bad things to three young girls. From what we’ve seen in the trailers, Split looked like it could easily teeter to over-the-top territory, but MacAvoy’s apparently impressive performance is turning heads, with some reviewers saying Shaymalan is back in full form.

Also out this week is The Founder, which pits two of our favorite — if very different — actors in Michael Keaton and Nick Offerman (aka Ron Swanson) against each other in a quest for the rights to one of the most successful fast food franchises of all time, McDonalds. The Founder looks like a very interesting story about the infamous franchise’s rise to dominance, and besides all that, seeing Nick Offerman in a crewcut sans mustache is almost worth the price of admission right there.

Also up this week is Vin Diesel’s return to his Xander Cage character in the aptly titled XXX: The Return of Xander Cage. We could say more about this, but frankly, it sort of speaks for itself. Plus, Samuel L. Jackson is in it.

But there are a ton of other interesting points discuss this week, not the least of which are new trailers for two intriguing, yet very different films in Logan and the rebooted Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. While the latter looks to be more interesting than expected, its Logan we’re really excited for. Hugh Jackson’s final run at Wolverine looks to be a dark, poignant, and action-packed last hurrah, and the latest trailer shows the little girl known as X-23 kicking some serious ass.

Shifting to the land of streaming, specifically on the TV side of the coin, it looks like Jerry Seinfeld has just cashed in. Again. For like the fourth time. The hilarious comedian has finally dropped his Crackle chains to sign on with big red (aka Netflix) in a multi-project deal that includes all past and at least two future seasons of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, along with two comedy specials, ala new Netflix cohorts Dave Chappelle and Kid Rock, both of which signed monster, multi-million dollar deals with the ‘Flix. It’s believed Seinfeld will also help develop new projects, and it’s a sure bet he’s taking home a monster payday.

Also on the TV front, Will and Grace is officially returning to NBC, some 10 odd years down the line. The show will bring all the lead stars and its original producers back for a 10 episode reunion of sorts which will hit airwaves during the 2017-2018 season as the first new show to sign on for the coming network season.

And that's not all. We've also got news of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's new standalone DC superhero movie, Black Adam, news about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, yet another pushback for CBS' new Star Trek series' release, and more