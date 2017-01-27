Facebook is testing its Slideshow musical video tool on Android

Why it matters to you Slideshow, which gives you another way to share your photos and videos to Facebook, could be closer than ever to landing on Android

Facebook could finally be bringing its Slideshow feature — which groups together recently uploaded media, such as images and video clips, into a musical video — to Android.

Launched on iOS in June of last year, Slideshow automatically assembles five or more photos and videos into a mini-movie. Users then select a theme for the clip, and add or remove content to further personalize it. Once you’re happy with your Slideshow, you can give it a title and share it on Facebook. The social network currently has a similar function within its Moments app, which lets you add a snippet from the company’s personal collection of music to your existing images and videos.

The feature has been spotted by some (but not all) Android users, indicating that it is being tested on the operating software, reports Android Police. As with iOS, Slideshow is being offered within the status bar just above the “tag friends” function, and alongside the other options, such as the ability to upload regular photos or videos, tag friends, and go live. Selecting it brings up a gallery of recent media, allowing you to make your selections.

In May, Facebook confirmed to Digital Trends that Slideshow was being tested in Australia with real tracks, thanks to a partnership with record label Warner Music: “Slideshows are a new way for people to share photos and videos in a creative and succinct way. To date, we’ve been using Facebook-owned music to accompany these slideshows, we will now be testing the use of a limited amount of music from Warner Music Group as soundtrack options.”

Outside of Australia, the feature still only includes the pre-existing instrumental tracks also available on the Moments app.

It is unclear at this stage which territories Facebook is testing Slideshow in. Seeing as it’s been kicking around on its iOS app for around seven months now, don’t be surprised if it makes its official Android debut soon.

Updated on 01-27-2016 by Saqib Shah: Added news of Slideshow test on Android