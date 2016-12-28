Twitter launches 360-degree live video on Periscope

Twitter is bringing 360-degree live video to its service courtesy of its Periscope live-streaming platform.

On Wednesday, Periscope announced the launch of live 360 video in partnership with a small group of popular users. Periscope says it will be rolling out the feature more widely over the coming weeks. The platform has even set up a waitlist that Periscope users can sign up to in order to learn when the feature drops.

For viewers on the other hand, the experience offers the same navigation options as you’d find elsewhere (for example, on Facebook Live Video). Essentially, whilst watching a Periscope live 360 video on the Periscope or Twitter apps you can watch different parts of the broadcast by simply turning your phone or tapping and scrolling around the screen. On desktop, you can only click and drag to change the point-of-view. Live 360 videos are marked with their very-own red badge on Twitter and Periscope.

The first ever 360 video live-stream — via prolific Periscope streamer Alex Pettitt — is now available to view on Twitter. Pettitt is also launching a live 360 video online course to help you get to grips with the update, which you can sign up for here.

Twitter already boasts auto-play Periscope video on its platform, and recently fully integrated the live-streaming service into its mobile apps with the introduction of a “live” button. Therefore, you won’t need to have the Periscope app installed on your phone in order to utilize the 360-degree video feature when it is officially made available for general users.

In order to use the feature, however, you’ll first need to get your hands on the Insta360 Nano camera. The $199 video camera clips on to the back of compatible devices, including the iPhone 6 and beyond, and offers two 210-degree lenses and a pair of sensors capable of putting out 3K footage at 30 frames per second. Periscope claims that creators signed up to its Producers program will be able to use other 360-degree cameras.

“With 360 video on Periscope, you can experience moments with the broadcaster and take a look around — it’s one step closer to actually being there,” writes Periscope in its announcement blog post. “Starting today, you’ll be able to join live 360 videos on Periscope and Twitter from some incredible broadcasters — getting front-row access at exclusive events, traveling to places across the globe, and getting up close with well-known personalities.”