15 immersive apps and games that make Samsung’s Gear VR a must-have

Google Cardboard is the easiest way to experience simple virtual reality at home right now, but it doesn’t come close to the VR experience provided by the headsets of the future from Oculus, Sony, and HTC. Samsung’s new Gear VR bridges the gap. It’s not as powerful as the dedicated headsets — it’s powered by a smartphone, after all — but its cool features and ability to immerse the user are way beyond Cardboard. Plus, it’s a relative bargain, provided you own a Samsung phone.

If you’re about to put on Samsung’s VR headset, you’ll want to know the best apps available to demonstrate its abilities. Here are our picks of the ones you should download first. Both Samsung and Oculus provide app stores for the Gear VR, and you’ll need to set up an account online with the latter before buying any apps. Once you’re ready, here are the apps we think you should immediately try out.

EVE: Gunjack Please enable Javascript to watch this video This game is a must have for sci-fi and shoot-em-up fans. It’s a real treat in VR right from the amazing opening sequence, to the excitement of blowing up some of the biggest emery starships once you’re engrossed in the game. It’s also set in the Eve game universe, one in which you must control a gun turret and destroy incoming pirate ships. Controlled using head movements and either the touchpad on the side of the Gear VR or a Bluetooth controller, the real challenge is knowing when to reload and use any special weapons you’ve picked up. It’s great fun, but a little pricey at $15.

Minecraft: Gear VR Edition Please enable Javascript to watch this video Minecraft, Microsoft’s veritable juggernaut of a franchise, hit Samsung’s Gear VR in May, and — surprise, surprise — it’s as fun as ever. Gear VR Edition is a port of the Pocket Edition version for iOS and Android, and as such, it contains most of the features and modes with which Minecraft players are familiar. These include creative mode, survival mode, co-operative and competitive multiplayer mode, and the near-endless array of custom skins. The revamped title also offers two ways in which to play: a “theater mode,” which plasters the game camera onto a two-dimensional screen within a virtual auditorium, and an “immersive mode,” which grants you a stereoscopic viewpoint from within Minecraft’s procedurally-generated wilderness. It’s one thing see your carefully constructed house on a smartphone, but something else entirely to walk through it yourself. Just be wary of Endermen. Your character within Gear VR Edition requires a paired Bluetooth gamepad, however, so ensure you’ve got one nearby before you start playing. It’s not free, either. Gear VR Edition is a standalone release, but at $7, it’s one of the Gear’s more affordable titles. Read more here.

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes Please enable Javascript to watch this video Who said virtual reality had to be isolative? Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes for Gear VR, a port of the award-winning game of the same name, has you assuming the role of a “bomb diffuser” who’s forced to disarm an explosive within an ultra-tight timeframe. The catch? You’ve got to rely on your real-life companions and instructions from a printed manual for guidance. Manage to solve every puzzle within the allotted time and you’ll survive to diffuse another day. Fail, and you won’t. Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes is compatible with both the Gear VR’s native touchpad controls and Bluetooth gamepads. It’s a tad steep at $10, but it’s got plenty of replayability given the configuration of every bomb is randomly generated.

Hitman Go: VR Edition Please enable Javascript to watch this video If Hitman Go doesn’t ring an immediate bell, don’t worry. The game was sleeper hit from Square Enix Montréal, one that garnered praise upon its 2011 release for its turn-based mechanics and gorgeous dioramas. The basic objective? Get from “Point A” on the board to “Point B,” assassinate the occasional target, and avoid raising the suspicion of patrolling guards. It doesn’t sound like the sort of game that’d lend itself to virtual reality, but surprisingly, it works well. The camera is situated in such a way above the diorama that the figures look almost like hand-carved pieces of a Hitman set, which, for lack of a more descriptive phrase, is pretty darn rad. Most of the game’s interactions are handled with the Gear VR’s directional pad, but Hitman Go VR supports a Bluetooth controller, if you prefer. It also currently runs $8.

Land’s End Please enable Javascript to watch this video An atmospheric puzzle game that’s more about whizzing through a dreamy world than actually solving puzzles, Land’s End will remind seasoned gamers of the classic Archipelago in its structure and feel. Zipping from point to point, the puzzles are all about joining dots together to open doorways so you continue your journey. Despite the fact that the world is brightly cartoonish, the heights are still dizzying, the movement super-smooth, and the atmosphere very relaxing. It’s addictive, too, and although there are checkpoints to save progress, it’s best played all the way through in one go. It’s engrossing enough to make this a real possibility.

Herobound: Spirit Champion Herobound: Spirit Champion is a classic platform title that showcases just how well this genre can be converted to VR. It’s effective, providing a third-person view of a fantasy world and your elf-like character, and allows you to wander rooms, chop up baddies, and collect the numerous items as you go. There’s nothing new here, outside of the viewpoint and head-tracking, but it’s plenty of fun. A Bluetooth controller is essential to make the most of it. If you don’t want to splash out on the full $10 Spirit Champion without giving it a try, look for Herobound: First Steps. The latter is a free demo that’s designed to give an idea of what the game is all about.

Anshar Wars 2 Please enable Javascript to watch this video With live multiplayer battles and built-in voice chat, Anshar Wars 2 sets a high bar for dogfighting. The title allows you to take to the virtual skies in your very own spaceship and enjoy competitive multiplayer battles against other players from around the globe. It’s unsurprisingly satisfying to watch an opponent’s ship go up in an explosion and a cloud of smoke. The game isn’t exactly cheap given its $15 price tag, but it boasts high-quality visuals, stunning environments, and an exciting gameplay loop that rewards skill and quick reflexes. As even mobile VR games become more complete experiences and less like tech demos, games like Anshar Wars 2 are perfectly poised to strike a hot market.