This wearable serves the noble goal of relieving menstrual pain

Why it matters to you Menstrual pain can be one of the worst trials and tribulations of life as a woman, but a new wearable wants to address that.

Putting this new wearable on may help you take a load off. Meet the new Aika Black-T, a device that may just become the go-to accessory of women everywhere thanks to its purported ability to provide relief from menstrual pain. By transmitting healthy far infrared (FIR) waves to a woman’s uterus, the Aika Black-T hopes to take some of the pain and suffering out of that time of the month.

The wearable claims to differentiate itself from traditional heating pads by way of its FIR technology. This, the company says, can not only alleviate menstrual discomfort, but also symptoms associated with Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS), and Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID). “We are dedicated proponents of women’s health. We developed Aika Black-T to bring much deserved empowerment and well being to women everywhere. Our motto is ‘Love Yourself, Love Your Her’,” said Lijun Chen, CEO, Aika Black-T.

As per Aika Black-T’s Indiegogo page, “FIR radiation is a subdivision of the electromagnetic spectrum that has been investigated for biological effects. A further subdivision of this waveband has been observed in both in vitro and in vivo studies, to stimulate cells and tissue, and is considered a promising treatment modality for certain medical conditions.” And apparently, one of those medical conditions is the menstrual cycle.

Aika Black-T is made of a graphene material that promises to produce and conduct heat. “Upon activation FIR frequencies quickly reach the womb and induce a warm and soothing resonance,” Chen said. “The product was clinically tested by over 1,000 women and deemed totally safe and effective.”

Aesthetically, the Black-T will blend in with just about any outfit. Completely invisible if worn underneath clothing, the black lace wearable can also be worn over a garment, or if you’re feeling particularly adventurous, on its own. The temperature can be controlled either with a manual dial or via the companion app. And the adjustable waist means that you don’t need to worry about sizing for this wearable.

Currently, you can pre-order the Aika Black-T for $89, and will receive one adjustable waist menstrual wearable, one controller, and one graphene heating pad. The controller doubles as the device’s battery, and can be used for three to five hours on one charge, heating the wearable to temperatures between 95 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Shipments are due to be sent out in June.