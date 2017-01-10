Pain, pain, go away: These 5 gadgets promise to help relieve your chronic pain

Many 10s of millions of Americans suffer from chronic pain and the effects. If left untreated, it can be devastating. It saps sufferers of energy and motivation. Those living in pain are more prone to psychological distress like anxiety and depression compared to those who aren’t in pain. And some studies suggest it could even affect memory.

Traditionally, relieving pain has been predicated on a doctor’s visit. But new startups are trying to change paradigm with technological alternatives. There are wearables that fight nausea; goggles that massage sore muscles; smart pill boxes; and electrode packs that promote rest and relaxation.

Pain relief tech is a burgeoning field, and not all of it’s been proven as effective as a prescription drug. But at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, we spotted five groundbreaking products that promise to change the way chronic sufferers manage their pain.

**Warning: We’re reporting on what these companies tell us and what we saw at CES, but please be careful before you order or support these products. We have not thoroughly tested them. Pain relief tech has a long, painful history of just not working. We think these projects hold promise, but it’s impossible to say precisely how good they are, yet.**

The Reliefband Neurowave isn’t new, per say — the startup’s first wearable debuted last year — but the new version packs dozens of improvements that are worth mentioning.

The Neurowave, a pudgy fitness band worn around the wrist, uses patented technology to manipulate the neural pathways responsible for nausea. It does so by applying applies electrical pulses at “highly specific waveforms, frequency, and intensity” to the median nerve via hypoallergenic surgical steel contacts on the underside of the wrist, which travel to the brain as part of a process known as neuromodulation. They stimulate the body’s central nervous system — the electrical signals modulate the neural pathways between the brain and stomach.

Neurowave says it provides relief to the roughly 10 percent of the population who are genetically predisposed to be susceptible to motion sickness motion sickness, seasickness, airsickness, and the motion sickness associated with virtual reality games. A company representative told Digital Trends that it’s especially effective against morning sickness, a condition many women are reluctant to treat because of the potentially damaging effects of drugs on the development of the fetus.

The Reliefband Neurowave will launch in retail for $150 in the second quarter of this year.

