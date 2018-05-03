Nokia 6.1 has Android One, takes funky ‘Bothie’ pictures, and is yours for $270

Share

Remember the Nokia 6 (2018) revealed at Mobile World Congress, and how it wasn’t drastically different from the Nokia 6 (2017) launched the year before? Good, because now HMD Global has added another Nokia 6 phone to the list, where the main alteration relates to the name, and where it will be sold. This is the Nokia 6.1, and it’s coming to the U.S. on May 6.

If you were excited about the Nokia 6 (2018), you’ll be excited about this one too, because it’s practically identical. At MWC the Nokia 6 was given a European price and confirmed release, without much noise about the United States at the time. The Nokia 6.1 is going to be sold in the U.S. through Best Buy and Amazon for $270, a far cheaper price than when converting over the 280 euro price of the Nokia 6.

What do you get? An aluminum unibody with a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display that has a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. This isn’t a bezel-less phone with an 18:9 aspect ratio, it sticks rigidly to tradition when it comes to the screen. The camera on the back has a single 16 megapixel lens, and around the front is an 8-megapixel camera. Using Nokia’s Dual-Sight feature, you can take a picture with both cameras at the same time. Not surprisingly, these are called Bothies, and they’re way more fun that you may expect.

A Snapdragon 630 processor powers the phone, but at the time of writing we don’t know if it comes with 3GB or 4GB of RAM, or how much storage space there will be inside. Two versions of the Nokia 6 exist, one with 3GB/32GB and the other with 4GB/64GB. One of our favorite features of the new Nokia 6 is Android One. By including this almost stock version of Google’s Android operating system, the phone will receive timely version and security updates, and won’t be hobbled by masses of bloatware. It’s a major selling point for Nokia’s 2018 range of phones. The Nokia 6.1 has a 3,000mAh battery with fast-charging using a USB Type-C port, and a fingerprint sensor on the back.

The black/copper colored Nokia 6.1 will arrive at Best Buy and Amazon on May 6 for $270. We haven’t tried this one out yet, but expect it to be the same as the Nokia 6 we used at MWC 2018.