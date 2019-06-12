Digital Trends
Android

The Galaxy Fold was postponed, but Samsung is still planning a rollable phone

Mark Jansen
By

The Samsung Galaxy Fold’s display issues may have meant a future of foldable devices has been postponed for the moment, but that hasn’t stopped Samsung from coming up with plans for another smartphone with a foldable screen. This time, patents have revealed a concept for a Samsung smartphone with a rollable screen. That’s right, the “Galaxy Roll” isn’t just a tasty morsel from a space-themed sushi restaurant — it could be Samsung’s next bizarre device.

1 of 2
rollable samsung smartphone patent 2019 galaxy roll patents 2
rollable samsung smartphone patent 2019 galaxy roll patents 1

The patents, available from the World Intellectual Property Organization, shows a device that’s enormously different from the Samsung Galaxy Fold. Rather than unfolding into a larger, tablet-sized screen, the Galaxy Roll’s screen would extend upwards on rollers, increasing the aspect ratio and creating a much longer screen. When not in use, the extra screen would be stored in the bottom of the device, and would presumably roll up. A side-effect of the rolled screen appears to be a rather unbalanced design, with the bottom of the device being rather thicker than the top. Some have nicknamed this design “The Wedge,” and it’s easy to see why.

It’s hard to imagine what advantages would be offered by having a significantly longer screen. The benefits of a device that folds out into a tablet screen like the Galaxy Fold or Huawei Mate X are obvious — but it’s hard to imagine a yearning for longer screens. Besides which, we don’t even know if consumers will react positively to folding smartphones, never mind rolling ones.

In Samsung’s defense, the patent for this device was submitted in November 2018, months before the issues with the Samsung Galaxy Fold’s screen became apparent. So it’s worth keeping in mind that plans for more folding smartphones would probably have benefited from the Galaxy Fold’s unexpected postponement and continued development.

However, it’s also worth asking if such a device will ever even see the light of day. Samsung is a massive company with a correspondingly large research and development team, and it’s likely sitting on a number of patented designs for new smartphones, from the plausible to the absurd. This could very well be one of the patents that’s never acted on. The idea of a phone with a rolling screen is possible, but this odd design is probably unlikely to appear again.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 tips and tricks
Product Review

Motorola’s Moto Z4 is totally fine, and that’s not good enough

Motorola’s new phone is the Moto Z4, a midrange device powered by the Snapdragon 675 with 4GB of RAM. It has a 48-megapixel rear camera and uses Quad Pixel technology for better low-light photos, but it’s not as impressive as it sounds.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
android games
Mobile

Get your gaming on the go with the 25 best Android games

The Google Play Store is loaded with both terrific and terrible gaming titles. We vetted the store to bring you some of the best Android games available, whether you're into puzzles, shooters, racing games, or something else entirely.
Posted By Christian de Looper
HTC U12 Life review
Mobile

Rumors say HTC will be launching the midrange HTC U19e phone tomorrow

A post on HTC Taiwan's Facebook page seems to confirm that a new midrange HTC phone will be announced tomorrow, June 11. Could this be the HTC U19e that leaks have been predicting for a while now? We'll find out tomorrow.
Posted By Mark Jansen
spielbergs next big project is designed just for virtual reality steve spielberg
Mobile

See Spielberg’s scary horror show on your phone, but only when darkness falls

Steven Spielberg is not only writing a horror story for an app, but he also has a really fiendish idea to make it even more atmospheric: Your phone won’t let you see it until after the sun goes down.
Posted By Andy Boxall
OnePlus 7 Pro Almond
Mobile

The OnePlus 7 Pro Almond is so good-looking, you'll want to snack on it

The OnePlus 7 Pro is here, and it's a monster of a phone with a stunning redesign, a pop-up selfie camera, powerful flagship specs, and a price that's hundreds of dollars less than the competition.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Kik Messenger
Mobile

Kik makes it easy to delete your account or your teen's account. Here's how.

You can delete your Kik account temporarily or permanently -- which Kik calls Temporary Deactivation and Permanent Deactivation. Temporary deactivation means you can simply reactivate your account by signing back in. Deleting is forever.
Posted By Jackie Dove
oneplus 7 pro 5g uk ee test feat
Mobile

Speed is everything: Using 5G in the U.K. on the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

You can buy a 5G phone and connect to a 5G network in the UK right now; but what's it like when you do? Armed with a OnePlus 7 Pro 5G and a 5G SIM on the EE network, we've been walking the streets of London to find out.
Posted By Andy Boxall
samsung galaxy day deals on s10 note 9 buds swag
Mobile

The U.S.-bound Galaxy A50 is Samsung’s attempt to reclaim the midrange market

Samsung has just revealed its new A-series of smartphones for 2019. Say hello to the Galaxy A50, A20, and A10e. Here's absolutely everything you need to know about these sub-$400 midrange phones.
Posted By Mark Jansen
HTC U12 Plus Review
Mobile

HTC still makes smartphones, but still isn’t great at marketing them

It’s easy to forget HTC still makes smartphones, as it sold most of its phone division to Google. The phones are still there, though, and HTC has announced a pair new ones: The HTC U19e, and the Desire 19+.
Posted By Andy Boxall
new google street view underwater images 1
Mobile

Google showcases natural underwater beauty in new Street View images

Google's Street View can do more than just show you the street — it's also great for exploring parts of the ocean. Google has added new imagery to Street View, including beautiful areas like the Great Barrier Reef's Lizard Island.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Amazon Fire HD 10 review (2017) DT homepage
Deals

Father’s Day sale on iPad, Fire HD, Samsung Galaxy tablets saves you up to $80

Amazon's running great sales on its own Fire HD tablets as well as others from a host of manufacturers including Apple and Samsung through Father's Day. And there's still time to purchase them in time for the big day.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Pixel 3 Best Phone 2018
Mobile

Metal design mockup shows more of Google's new iPhone -- sorry, we mean Pixel 4

The Google Pixel 3 may still be a relatively new device, but already rumors and leaks have started emerging about the Google Pixel 4. Notably, it seems as though Google could add better support for dual SIM cards on the device.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
asus rog phone pointing camera
Mobile

Asus ROG Phone 2 to use flicker-free 120Hz screen to attract hardcore gamers

Asus will launch a sequel to the ROG Phone (that stands for Republic of Gamers, for those new to Asus’s gaming brand) later this year, and rumors of its specification and more are starting to leak.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Flip-phone-feature-image
Mobile

Longing for an old-school phone? You'll flip out for the best flip phones

Welcome back to the 1990s and early 2000s. There seems to be a mini flip phone craze going on. Smartphones are great, but who doesn't love a good, old-fashioned, pocket-size flip phone? Here are the five of the best you can buy today.
Posted By Jackie Dove