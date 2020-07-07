After a few rumors, Samsung officially confirmed the date and time of its next hardware event. Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2020 will take place on August 5 at 10 a.m. ET, or 7 a.m. PT. The event is expected to be where Samsung launches the next device in its Note series, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

Of course, as would be expected the event will take place virtually, due to the ongoing pandemic. In years past, the event has been held before an audience of journalists and enthusiasts.

Perhaps even more interesting than the launch of the Galaxy Note 20 is the fact that Samsung is also expected to release a new foldable phone. The device is a follow-up to the original Samsung Galaxy Fold and is rumored to be called the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. The phone is expected to include a larger external display and a hole-punch cutout for the cameras on the inside of the device. There will also likely be a spec bump and a camera upgrade.

There’s no telling what else Samsung will launch at the event. It’s likely it will discuss its smart home efforts, and it may mention its smart speakers. Notably, Samsung announced the Samsung Galaxy Home speaker in 2018, but it has yet to officially release the speaker to the public.

A number of rumors have surfaced regarding the Galaxy Note 20. Notably, images of the device recently leaked, showing that while it offers a design similar to the previous-generation Galaxy Note 10, it will offer a rectangular camera bump like the Galaxy S20 series, along with a few new colors.

Under the hood, the device is expected to offer a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, at least 8GB of RAM, and at least 128GB of storage. The company may also release a Galaxy Note 20 Plus or Note 20 Ultra, with a larger 6.9-inch display size, compared to the 6.7-inch display that the standard device is expected to offer.

Samsung released a teaser for the event, though it’s pretty cryptic. The video shows a copper-colored droplet falling and splashing — and it may refer to one of the new colors for the Galaxy Note 20.

Power – a new form for a new norm. Unpacked on August 5, 2020. #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/DtwxXXurNP — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) July 7, 2020

The copper color has already been revealed by Samsung in press renders, so it’s not a huge surprise.

