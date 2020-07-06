Samsung will reportedly make a slight change to the naming convention of its foldable smartphones, with the rumored Galaxy Fold 2 to be officially named the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be the third in Samsung’s series of foldable smartphones, following the Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip. Moving forward, the devices will be categorized under the Galaxy Z group, according to SamMobile.

Samsung chose the “Z” brand for its foldable smartphones as “it intuitively communicates the idea of a fold while delivering a dynamic, youthful feel,” SamMobile reported. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 name, meanwhile, is not a complete surprise, as the Galaxy Fold was added to the Galaxy Z category on Samsung’s website after the release of the Galaxy Z Flip.

Samsung declined to comment about “rumors or speculation” when asked by Digital Trends for a response to the report.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will reportedly feature a larger and more durable screen, but with a slightly lower price tag compared to its $2,000 predecessor. The foldable smartphone is also expected to offer the Martian Green and Astro Blue colors as launch options, after they were scrapped for the original Galaxy Fold.

August 5 unveiling?

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 2 on August 5, in an online-only event that reliable leaker Ice Universe recently claimed is still on track.

Samsung will reportedly also announce the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Watch 3 on August 5, among other devices. The rumored Galaxy Fold Lite, a cheaper version with a $900 price tag, was said to be initially planned to appear at the event, but was pushed back to 2021.

