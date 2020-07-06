  1. Mobile

Samsung’s next foldable smartphone will reportedly be named the Galaxy Z Fold 2

By

Samsung will reportedly make a slight change to the naming convention of its foldable smartphones, with the rumored Galaxy Fold 2 to be officially named the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be the third in Samsung’s series of foldable smartphones, following the Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip. Moving forward, the devices will be categorized under the Galaxy Z group, according to SamMobile.

Samsung chose the “Z” brand for its foldable smartphones as “it intuitively communicates the idea of a fold while delivering a dynamic, youthful feel,” SamMobile reported. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 name, meanwhile, is not a complete surprise, as the Galaxy Fold was added to the Galaxy Z category on Samsung’s website after the release of the Galaxy Z Flip.

Samsung declined to comment about “rumors or speculation” when asked by Digital Trends for a response to the report.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will reportedly feature a larger and more durable screen, but with a slightly lower price tag compared to its $2,000 predecessor. The foldable smartphone is also expected to offer the Martian Green and Astro Blue colors as launch options, after they were scrapped for the original Galaxy Fold.

August 5 unveiling?

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 2 on August 5, in an online-only event that reliable leaker Ice Universe recently claimed is still on track.

Samsung will reportedly also announce the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Watch 3 on August 5, among other devices. The rumored Galaxy Fold Lite, a cheaper version with a $900 price tag, was said to be initially planned to appear at the event, but was pushed back to 2021.

Editors' Recommendations

The best cheap Samsung Galaxy Tab deals for July 2020

samsung galaxy tab s6 s4 deals amazon review 3419 610x380

Samsung will reportedly unveil Galaxy Note 20 in early August Unpacked event

samsung galaxy note 20 render leak news back

Stunning Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leaked render shows potential design

samsung galaxy note 20 render leak news back

Major leak shows the Galaxy Note 20 in classy Mystic Bronze color

samsung galaxy note 20 render leak news back

Samsung Galaxy A20s, Galaxy A31, and Galaxy A51 discounted for 4th of July

samsung galaxy a20s a31 a51 smartphone deals bh photo 4th of july sales 2020 2 768x479 c

These are the best Samsung deals for July 2020

person holding galaxy buds and galaxy phone

The best Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus cases and covers

Best smartphone deals for July 2020: iPhone, Samsung, and Google Pixel

The best weather apps for Android

As Apple closes more stores, here’s what to do if your device breaks

Keep your phone flipping with the best Asus Zenfone 6 cases

asus zenfone 6 hands on 10 3

The best Google Pixel 3a XL screen protectors

google pixel 3a review hands on 7

Children getting bored? Don’t miss these cheap kids tablet deals for July 2020

Amazon - Kindle (10th Generation) Kids Edition

Best Buy 4th of July Sale 2020: All the best deals, all in one place

Amazon discounts Fitbit Charge 3 for 4th of July — save $50