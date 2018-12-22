Digital Trends
Apple

Bent iPad Pro? Apple exec Dan Riccio says it’s a-okay

Jeremy Kaplan
By
A brand new iPad Pro with a noticeable bend.
A MacRumors reader submitted this photo of a brand new iPad Pro with a noticeable bend. MacRumors

Did you open your shiny new iPad Pro to find that it was slightly bent? You’re not alone. Apple confirmed that some iPad Pros may ship with a very slight bend in the chassis — and that’s not a defect, the company says.

Alarmed by reports that some new iPad Pros may have a little roll in their stroll, as well as comments from Apple that this is not a defect and will not affect the performance of the device, some customers reached out to Apple’s Tim Cook directly to voice their concerns. And one MacRumors reader heard back, not from Cook himself but from Apple VP of hardware engineering Dan Riccio.

According to Riccio, that little bit of bend meets Apple’s quality standards just fine, thank you very much:

“Relative to the issue you referenced regarding the new iPad Pro, its unibody design meets or exceeds all of Apple’s high quality standards of design and precision manufacturing. We’ve carefully engineered it and every part of the manufacturing process is precisely measured and controlled.

Our current specification for iPad Pro flatness is up to 400 microns which is even tighter than previous generations. This 400-micron variance is less than half a millimeter (or the width of fewer than four sheets of paper at most) and this level of flatness won’t change during normal use over the lifetime of the product. Note, these slight variations do not affect the function of the device in any way.

Again, thanks for reaching out and I hope the above explanation addresses your concerns.”

The issue was first reported by The Verge, which noted that the bend is apparently the result of a cooling process used to make the iPad’s metal and plastic components in manufacturing and can show up on both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch 2018 iPad Pro models. While Apple considers the issue normal, if you don’t like the bend, you shouldn’t have any issue returning it.

The 2018 iPad Pro was announced at an unusual event in Brooklyn, rather than the California locations the company has historically chosen. And bend or no, our review of the product labels it the best tablet ever. But don’t sell your laptop just yet. After all, Apple may say its hardware is ahead of the curve — but in this case, the curve may be catching up.

Don't Miss

The best Apple Watch faces
has laptop battery life really improved improvment macro
Computing

How to care for your laptop’s battery and extend its life

Learn how to care for your laptop's battery, how it works, and what you can do to make sure yours last for years and retains its charge. Check out our handy guide for valuable tips, no matter what type of laptop you have.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Apple

MacBook won’t boot up? Here’s how to fix the problem

Learn how to fix problems with Apple MacBook not starting up. If your MacBook can no longer start properly, it's important to find the cause. We'll go through the common issues that cause this problem and how to address them.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
iPad Pro (2018) review
Mobile

Here are the 15 best iPad keyboard cases, from the Mini to the Pro

Whether you're looking to replace your laptop with a tablet or merely want to increase your typing speed, a physical iPad keyboard is the perfect companion to the iPad. Check out our top picks for every available iPad model.
Posted By Simon Hill
apple ipad pro 2018 october event 5533
Mobile

Apple says some iPad Pro models ship with a slight bend, but it's no big deal

Apple has announced a new addition to its iPad range for 2018. It's called the iPad Pro, and it has a striking new design. Is this the year where you'll finally be able to ditch your laptop for an iPad?
Posted By Andy Boxall
iPhone 6S and 6S Plus
Mobile

Buying a new iPhone? Here's how to sell your old one without getting ripped off

Whether you're looking to upgrade to the latest-and-greatest model, making the switch to Android, or just in dire need of some cold, hard cash, here's how to sell your iPhone without getting ripped off.
Posted By Simon Hill
How to transfer photos from an iPhone to an iPhone
Mobile

How to transfer photos from iPhone to iPhone

Whether you're looking to share some photos with family or friends, or you want to move photos from an old iPhone to a new iPhone, we have you covered with this guide. We'll show you exactly how to transfer photos between iPhones.
Posted By Simon Hill
best touchscreen gloves
Mobile

Apple patents ‘force sensing’ fabric for clever clothing

Apple has been granted a patent on a technology that would see the iPhone giant integrate circuitry into "smart fabrics" for heart rate sensing and otherwise. Here comes truly clever clothing.
Posted By Mark Jansen
facebook cambridge analyica privacy tool holding phone mem2
Mobile

Get stuff done with the best to-do list apps

Lots of tasks on your mind? Looking for a way to stay organized? Look no further than your smartphone -- we've rounded up the best to-do list apps for both Android and iOS to keep you organized.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Mark Jansen
ipad deals roundup
Mobile

The littlest iPad hasn’t been forgotten, and now may be back in 2019

The smallest Apple iPad model -- the 7.9-inch iPad Mini -- may make a comeback in 2019 with a different screen to help cut the price, in a effort to drive tablet sales for the company.
Posted By Andy Boxall
apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 hello
Mobile

Apple’s cheapest iPad may be a 10-inch model coming in 2019

2018's iPad was amazing, but 2019 awaits and it's hungry for another Apple tablet. The latest rumors suggest the cheapest iPad may sport a larger screen and a bezel-less look. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Mark Jansen
how to switch phone carriers
Mobile

How to switch phone carriers like a pro and avoid early termination fees

There's no time like the present to switch cell phone carriers. Our how-to guide will show you step by step how to switch phone carriers like a pro without paying a cent in early termination fees.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

The best Apple Watch deals for December 2018

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
macbook pro t2 coprocessor security issues 2016 touchbar1
Computing

Best Buy’s flash sale takes up to $800 off Apple’s 2018 MacBook Pro today

If you're looking to give the gift of computing this holiday, Best Buy's single-day flash sale will save you up to $800 on select configurations of Apple's 2018 13-inch MacBook Pro. The notebook comes equipped with a Touch Bar.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
why killing the headphone jack was too much soon beats powerbeats 1
Apple

Beats wireless earphones are cheaper than AirPods and arrive before Christmas

The holidays are practically here, and time is running out to pick up all of those last-minute gifts. So if you're looking to snag a pair of wireless earphones, and have them arrive before Christmas, this Beats sale is exactly what you…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen