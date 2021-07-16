  1. Apple
We can’t believe how cheap the Apple Watch Series 6 is today

By
Apple Watch Series 6.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

You’ll be able to score huge deals if you take the time to look for smartwatch deals, but if you’re an Apple fan, you should always be on high alert for Apple Watch deals. If you want to buy one now, Amazon, one of the most reliable sources for discounts on Apple’s smartwatch, is currently selling the 40mm GPS version of the Apple Watch Series at $70 off, bringing its price down to $329 from its original price of $399.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is Digital Trends’ top choice among the best smartwatches for 2021, with exclusive features such as the S6 processor, electrocardiogram (ECG) and blood oxygen (SpO2) sensors, and the always-on screen that shows the time instead of going dark when not in use. The wearable device also comes with a Sleep app that will let you keep track of your sleeping patterns, and it’s swim-proof with water resistance up to 50 meters.

When comparing the Apple Watch Series 6 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, arguably its biggest competitor, Apple’s wearable device has the advantage in terms of the accuracy and comprehensiveness of its fitness features, plus longer battery life. Apple’s upcoming WatchOS 8 will further expand the smartwatch’s capabilities with additions like the Portrait watch face, the Mindfulness app that replaces the Breathe app, and an improved Messages app, among many others.

Whether you’re buying your first smartwatch or you’ve already owned several of the wearable devices, you can’t go wrong with the Apple Watch Series 6. It’s an even better choice with Amazon’s $70 discount for the 40mm GPS version, lowering its price to $329 from its original price of $399. It’s unclear how long stocks will last, though, so if you’re already looking forward to wearing the Apple Watch Series 6 on your wrist, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

