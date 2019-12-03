There have been a ton of smartwatch deals this year. As big brands like Samsung Galaxy, Fitbit, and Apple continue to release new and improved watches year after year, many of the last-gen models start to see some enormous price cuts during the holiday season. But now that Cyber Monday is over, most of those top sales on older smartwatches have disappeared and all that remains are the more expensive new models. Luckily, Best Buy is still offering discounts on the Apple Watch Series 5 for its latest Cyber Week sale. This is the lowest price we’ve found anywhere online today.

Even though it’s the most expensive Apple Watch, retailers like Amazon still managed to sell out their stock rather quickly on Monday. And considering we gave it an almost perfect review, it’s not hard to see why. Its stylish design, always-on display, and fitness features make the best smartwatch to buy in 2019. As far as we can tell, Best Buy is one of the only online retailers still offering a sale on its stock, so this may be your last chance to pick it up for only $384.

Apple Watch Series 5 vs. Series 4: Which one should you buy?

The Series 5 is the best Apple Watch you can buy right now, but it’s not the only model in the lineup. Even at a discount, the Series 5 is still $35 more than the Series 4 at Best Buy, and when you stack the two watches up side-by-side they aren’t all that different from each other. So if you’re trying to decide, here are a few key differences to keep in mind:

The Series 5 comes with an always-on display

The measurements and design between the two smartwatch models are almost exactly the same, with the one key difference in appearance being the always-on display. The body of the latest generation watch is also made of 100% recycled aluminum, but that isn’t obvious in the overall aesthetic.

The Series 5 has a few new hidden features

Unlike the Series 4, the latest model comes with a few extra tricks up its sleeve. With an internal compass, the new S5 processor, and a much larger storage capacity, the latest model still takes the crown in overall features. If you don’t need all of those additional bells and whistles, however, then the Series 4 and Series 3 watches should suit you just fine.

The Series 4 is still cheaper

Despite the few differences the Apple Watch Series 5 provides, it’s still not that much different than the Series 4 when it comes to overall performance. So if you’re looking to save as much money as possible this Christmas, there’s no harm in going with last-gen Apple tech.

