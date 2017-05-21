Your Skype calls don’t have to disappear! Here’s how to record them for later

Wish you could record a Skype conversation so you can watch it again later? Whether it’s for a family memento or a potential podcast, you might want a simple way to record your audio or video conversations. It’s not hard, assuming you know the right tools; however, there’s no universal solution. Windows and Mac users will need different tools for the job, and regardless of your platform, you still might want to check out several options depending on what you’re looking for when it comes to recording software.

We’ll be assuming you’ve already installed Skype for our guide, but if you haven’t, head to Skype website and download the latest version of the software before you get started.

Note: Recording audio and video conversations without asking the other party for permission is legally questionable and differs based on where you live. Check the laws in your local area, or ask for permission before recording.

Windows

Evaer

Evaer is an extremely simple program, but it gets the job done in a pinch. With the free trial, you can record video conversations of up to five minutes in length. If you want to record longer videos than that, however, you’ll need to pay for the premium version ($20).

Head to the Evaer website and download the program using the blue Download Now button near the top of the page. Once finished, run the installer, and Evaer should automatically open. Close Skype and reopen it — this should prompt the program to ask if you’d like to grant Evaer access, which you do.

Once you begin your Skype call, the circular “Record” button in the upper-left corner should light up red, indicating that you’re ready to record. Click the button to start recording, then carry on with your conversation. When finished, click the button again (it’ll look like a red square now).

The recording should appear in the Evaer window, under the name of the Skype user with whom you were chatting. Right-click the conversion, and select Open from the drop-down menu to view the file in its destination folder. From here, you can play it, rename it, or upload it to emails or websites.

Bandicam

There are several programs dedicated to recording Skype calls on a PC; to be honest, most the free versions are pretty terrible. Some are limited to recording the incoming video, some record at absurdly low FPS, and some simply don’t work. With that in mind, a good way to record Skype conversations is with simple screen capture software.

Head to the Bandicam website and click the red Download button on the right. You’ll end up with an executable file. Launch this to install the software.

Once you’ve opened the program, you’ll see a big gray box with lots of different information on it. For now, ignore most of this — you should see a yellow gamepad in the upper left. Next to it, you should see a grayed out rectangle — click it. Now, you’re in Screen Recording Mode; this is where you want to be.

You should notice a black-and-blue frame appear around the edges of your screen, displaying the resolution in the upper left hand corner. In the upper right hand corner, you should see a red dot, with “REC” next to it. When you begin to record, everything inside this frame will be recorded, and everything outside it will be cut off. You can adjust the frame’s size and move it around until it works for you.

Go ahead and open Skype. Once your call is underway, click REC on the Bandicam frame, and the app will automatically begin recording everything that happens on your screen. If you’ve tailored the Bandicam frame to fit snugly around your Skype window, you’ll just be capturing your Skype conversation. Once the conversation ends (or once you don’t want to record anymore), click REC again to finish recording.

Open the main Bandicam menu and, in the center of your screen, you should see a customizable file destination for recordings. Click “Open” to the right, and you’ll be taken directly to your recording. That’s it! You can view the video, send it to friends or family, or anything else. Bandicam’s got a ton of cool features for you to play with as well, in case that interests you.

Unfortunately, screen recording software doesn’t pick up audio, so you’ll need to turn your volume way up (or output through speakers next to the microphone) in order to effectively hear what the other party is saying.