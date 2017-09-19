Don’t be selfish! Here’s how to share your screen with Skype

If you’re chatting, or having a conversation with someone over Skype, and want to show them something on your PC, one of the best ways to do so is screen sharing. But do you know how to do it? If not, don’t fret, because this guide will take you through the process of how to share your screen on Skype, step by step.

Microsoft has a few different versions of Skype on various platforms. In this guide, we will look at the two most common versions of Skype used on PC — the “Classic Desktop” app, and the Universal Windows Platform (UWP) Skype app.

How to share your screen on Skype – Classic Desktop app

If you’re running an operating system other than Windows 10, or simply don’t want to use the UWP version of Skype, you’re probably using the Desktop App. Here’s how to screen share using that version of Skype:

Step 1: Start a call with one of your contacts by clicking the phone icon in the top-right hand corner of the Skype window.

Step 2: Click the “+” icon on the call screen to bring up additional call options.

Step 3: Click “Share screens”.

Step 4: You’ll then be presented with a screen share window which lets you pick which display to share. If you only have one, the choice should be an easy one, but for those with multiple screens, you can specify which you want your friend to see. Click the one you want and then press “Start.”

Step 5: You are now sharing your screen! A small red line will appear around the bounds of your screen to let you know what’s going on. On the Skype window itself, a small window will appear on the right-hand side, showing you what your friend can see.

Step 6: When you want to stop sharing your screen, press the central “+” icon again and then click “Stop Sharing.”

How to share your screen on Skype – UWP app

The latest version of Skype is the Universal Windows Platform version. Its screen sharing is accessed in much the same way, even if the interface looks a little different.

Step 1: Start a call with the person you wish to screen share with by selecting their name from your contact list and then clicking the phone icon in the top right-hand corner.

Step 2: With the call in progress, click the “…” icon in the bottom row and select “Share screen” from the resulting menu. If you want to share your sound output too, click “Share screen and sounds.”

Step 3: If you have multiple displays, choose which one you want to share and then click “ok,” otherwise simply click ok to begin sharing.

Step 4: If all has gone to plan, you should now be sharing your screen with whoever you’re talking to. If you want to check you can always ask them, but an easier way is to look out for the “Sharing Desktop” indicator in the bottom right-hand corner.

Step 5: When you want to stop sharing your screen, you can simply hang up the call. If you want to keep talking though, press the “…” icon once again and select “Stop Sharing.”