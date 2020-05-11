Details for the entire iPhone 12 lineup have leaked

Details of Apple’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have been leaked — with prices will be notably cheaper than the last generation.
Prominent leaker Jon Prosser published a video on Monday, May 11, saying Apple will offer four models of the iPhone 12 this fall — a base model, a larger Max model, and a “Pro” and “Pro Max” version.
According to the leak, the base storage of entry-level phones has increased once again. The minimum storage on all models is 128GB, twice the current floor of 64GB.
The iPhone 12 will start with a 128GB model (featuring at 5.4-inch OLED screen) at $649. A 256GB model with a 6.1-inch OLED will run for $749. (The iPhone 11, for comparison, had a base price of $699.)
The Pro/ProMax versions of the phone, with 6.1- and 6.7-inch screens, will run for $749 and $849. (Those ran from $999 and $1,099 last Sept.)
The iPhone 12 Pro models will feature a stainless-steel body (versus an aluminum body on the standard versions). Pros will also have three camera lenses, compared to the two on a non-Pro version.
Prosser says the release of the iPhone 12 might be delayed a bit this year, with models due in October and possibly November, instead of the typical September launch. An announcement could still come in September, he said.
Here’s a quick look at the prices/features of each model, per Prosser.
iPhone 12
Display: 5.4-inch BOE OLED Super Retina
Memory: 4GB
Storage: 128GB, 256GB
Body: Aluminum
Rear cameras: Dual
Price: $649, $749
iPhone 12 Max
Display: 6.1-inch BOE OLED Super Retina
Memory: 4GB
Storage: 128GB, 256GB
Body: Aluminum
Rear cameras: Dual
Price: $749, $849
iPhone 12 Pro
Display: 6.1-inch Samsung OLED Super Retina XDR
with ProMotion and 10-bit Color Depth
Memory: 6GB
Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Body: Stainless Steel
Rear cameras: Triple camera + LiDAR
Price: $999, $1,099, $1,299
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Display: 6.7-inch Samsung OLED Super Retina XDR
with ProMotion and 10-bit Color Depth
Memory: 6GB
Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Body: Stainless Steel
Rear cameras: Triple camera + LiDAR
Price: $1,099, $1,199, $1,399
