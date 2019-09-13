Apple surprised us all earlier this week by debuting a brand new iPad. At $329, it’s the same price as the previous generation. However, it now includes a larger 10.2-inch Retina Display and the smart connector found on the iPad Pros. Even better support for Apple Pencil is included, as well the A10 Fusion chip and either 32GB or 128GB of storage.

While the new iPad isn’t on sale (it was just announced!), there are a few different ways to order it. You can even pay it off with monthly payments with no interest. Below, we’ve listed the various options we’ve found to get your hands on Apple’s newest tables as soon as it ships.

Option 1 — Buy from Apple at full price

Best option for: Apple Card holders, and those that gotta have it first.

If you have the Apple Card, or want to be one of the first to get it, your best bet is to buy from Apple directly. With the 3% cashback, the price comes down $10 to $319. From what we can tell, Apple will have the device the soonest, with the company saying the iPad will be available in stores September 30. You could also take advantage of Apple’s Trade-In Program to lower your cost. Our first-generation iPad Pro netted us $170.

Apple

Option 2 — Buy from Amazon with 0% interest

Best option for: Amazon shoppers, those that need a little more time to pay.

If you are a frequent Amazon shopper, and don’t mind placing the entire amount on your Amazon card, the new iPad is eligible for six-month 0% financing when you buy from Amazon. While you’re still paying full price, you’ll have six months to pay it off before interest accrues. This makes it a better option than our first suggestion for many unless you plan to pay it off right away.

Option 3 — Buy from Walmart with Affirm for $33 a month

Best option for: Those that need more time to pay.

If you don’t have $329 to put down right this minute, buying your new iPad from Walmart is by far the best option. While you won’t see the iPad at your doorstep until October 7 or potentially later, you will pay nothing down now, and about $33 per month over 12 months, thanks to Walmart’s partnership with Affirm. Getting approved is fast and easy, with a decision in as little as 15 seconds. Do keep in mind interest accrues over these 12 months, but you can pay off your balance at any time without penalty.

