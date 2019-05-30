Digital Trends
Business

Apple defends App Store from charge of monopolistic practices with new website

Christian de Looper
By

Apple is facing a major antitrust case related to the App Store, involving whether the App Store operates as a monopoly, and now the company has launched a website in defense of its practices — in an attempt to prove that the App Store is not a monopoly.

According to the website, Apple has paid out $120 billion to developers on the App Store since it first launched. The company also says around 60 percent of the 100,000 apps and app updates that are reviewed every week are approved. The main reason an app wouldn’t be approved? Most of the time, it’s related to minor bugs, with privacy concerns a secondary reason.

Perhaps more interesting than the stats is the section related to how Apple believes it encourages competition. Apple’s argument is that while Apple develops its own apps, like Maps, Calendar, and iCloud, it still allows competing services, like Google Drive and Google Maps, to exist on the App Store.

Of course, that kind of misses the point a little — the plaintiffs in the case argue that Apple’s practices are monopolistic because the App Store is the only place you can get apps for the iPhone, yet Apple still charges a hefty fee to developers, who cannot reach Apple device owners without paying it. The argument has nothing to do with Apple allowing competing apps on the App Store.

Still, Apple seems to be suggesting that developers do have other options. For example, developers could build web apps that can be accessed through Safari and other web browsers.

The website also discusses the different types of apps that are available on the App Store. These include free apps, apps with advertising, apps with in-app purchases, and straight-up paid apps. One last category is the “Reader” category, which involves apps that allow users to access content from services like Netflix and Spotify, but that don’t allow users to manage subscriptions directly in the app. The advantage for developers here is that while Apple takes a 30-percent cut of in-app purchases, including subscriptions, enabling users to manage their subscription on the web or another device bypasses that fee. The problem with that argument, however, is that developers are barred from providing convenient links to the web for users to manage their subscriptions.

You can check out the website for yourself here.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are the best Apple iPad deals for May 2019
Up Next

343 Industries' Halo: Reach PC beta launching for players in June
gm is closing its maven car sharing service in eight cities
Cars

GM hits reverse with Maven carsharing as it closes service in eight cities

GM-owned Maven will close its carsharing service in 8 of the 17 North American cities where it currently operates. Competing with the likes of Zipcar and Car2Go, the app-based service offers car rental by the hour or day.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
t mobile sprint merger feature
Mobile

FCC chairman and commissioner support the T-Mobile and Sprint merger

T-Mobile and Sprint are getting closer to merging. After a few failed attempts, the two companies announced their merger at the start of 2018. The new T-Mobile could be better positioned to take on the likes of Verizon and AT&T.
Posted By Christian de Looper
ev williams kara swisher social media collision 2019 20190521 115023
Social Media

Twitter co-founder Ev Williams still wants to save the world

Social media is evil, leading to a mental health crisis in Gen Z and a rise in hate speech. But there’s light at the end of the tunnel, says Ev Williams, the co-founder of Twitter. But weaning ourselves off today's social media won't be…
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
uber vs lyft man driving in car the city ride share getaround zipcar
Cars

Many Uber and Lyft vehicles have open safety recalls, report says

A Consumer Reports survey of roughly 94,000 cars registered with Uber and Lyft in New York City and Seattle found that many had open safety recalls. The rate of open recalls was similar to that of personal cars, however.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Alex Stamos, former CSO of Facebook, is interviewed by Recode's Kara Swisher
Social Media

Facebook gets a bad rap, former exec says, but we should break it up anyway

The rise of hate speech, the trolling, the comment on Facebook? Not Facebook's fault, says Alex Stamos, the social network's former chief security officer. But the site should still be broken up, he says.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
Sony Xperia 10 Plus
Mobile

Sony not giving up on smartphones, but will only focus on 4 regions

Sony says it will not give up on phones, and still considers them indispensable to its business, but will focus on only four regions around the world — Japan, Europe, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.
Posted By Andy Boxall
the current state of autonomous vehicles tesla autopilot
Cars

Don’t trust Tesla’s new autonomous lane-changing feature, Consumer Reports warns

Consumer Reports warns that last month's Autopilot updates that enabled automatic lane changing may put you at risk of a ticket or accident. Reaction times lagged what a human could do, testers say.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Alex Stamos, former CSO of Facebook, is interviewed by Recode's Kara Swisher
News

At Collision 2019, technology finds its purpose: Doing good

Collision is ostensibly a startup show, with nearly 1,100 startups, 26,000 attendees, and conference tracks for pitching venture capitalists called Growth Summit and MoneyConf. But in 2019, another theme was clear: Fixing the world.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
US senator loot box bill ban microtransactions
Gaming

Senator’s loot crate bill has the video game industry nervous

In a new interview, Republican Senator Josh Hawley speaks on talking with the ESA about the loot crate ban bill, whether or not he believes this will gain traction, and the ideas that pushed him to put this bill into motion.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
fortnite save the world loot boxes reveal contents before buying
Gaming

Video game lobbying group trashes proposed anti-loot box bill

After the reveal of a loot box and microtransaction ban bill, the ESA put out an official response. The organization's CEO says the bill doesn't reflect how the gaming industry works and will be harmful to gamers.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
2019 Honda Civic Sedan and Coupe
Cars

Honda extends the warranty of select CR-Vs, Civics after finding problem

Consumer Reports said some Honda CR-Vs and Civics sold in the U.S. have an engine problem which lets gasoline seep into the oil system. Honda extended the powertrain warranty of over a million cars to reassure owners.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Bruce Brown
The Best Jobs in Tech
Business

The 15 best tech jobs boast top salaries, high satisfaction, lots of openings

May may be coming to an end, but the bonanza of tech jobs just keeps coming. High-paying jobs abound at companies where people love to work. If you’re ready to make a change, this is a great time to look for something more fulfilling…
Posted By Benjamin Beck
google pay
Mobile

New Yorkers can soon pay for Subway tickets with phones, Fitbits, and more

In New York City? The MTA is finally bringing tap and pay systems to public transit, so you'll be able to use contactless payment options. The new system is called OMNY, and it will eventually replace the MetroCard.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
huawei p30 pro
Mobile

Huawei catches a break, gets welcomed back into the Wi-Fi Alliance club

The U.S. Commerce Department has added Huawei to its "Entity List." Google, Intel, and ARM are all confirmed or rumored to be ceasing business with the company, which may have disastrous effects on Huawei.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit, Andy Boxall