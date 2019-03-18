British Airways’ new Club Suite for business class comes with a door

Share

British Airways has just unveiled a new Club Suite option for business class that’s set to debut on its incoming Airbus A350-1000 fleet later this year.

Each suite features its own door for more privacy, though it’s not fully enclosed so passers-by can still peer in. Still, the addition of a door in this way makes B.A. one of only three airlines — Delta and Qatar being the other two — to include such a design for business class passengers.

Travelers booking a Club Suite can also enjoy flat-bed seating, an 18.5-inch inflight entertainment screen, free Wi-Fi, power outlets, and 40 per cent more storage than its current business class offering.

There’s even a vanity unit and mirror so you can spruce yourself up from the comfort of your seat at the end of a long flight.

The seats will be arranged in a new 1-2-1 configuration, notable as it means passengers in the window and middle seats will no longer have to clamber over their neighbor to get to the aisle, as happens with the current 2-4-2 design. Not surprisingly, B.A.’s decision to cram in high-paying passengers in this way has been a big complaint among its business class passengers, so the new configuration is a significant step forward.

Alex Cruz, British Airways’ chairman and CEO, commented on the new seating option for business class passengers, saying: “Each new suite has direct aisle access and comes with a personal door — design features which were incorporated as a direct result of the feedback we’ve had from our customers.”

Cruz added: “We’ve worked hard to ensure every aspect of the Club World experience from the lounges we’ve refreshed, to the new gourmet menus from Do&Co on flights from Heathrow, and the luxurious bedding we’ve introduced from The White Company exudes the very British style and quality customers expect from us.”

The Airbus A350 aircraft features 25 per cent lower fuel burn, which significantly reduces CO2 emissions. Inside, fliers will experience reduced noise levels and ambient lighting that’s designed to match the time of day and outside light.

The Club Suite will debut on the new A350 aircraft in the fall, kicking off with short-haul routes in Europe. After that, the carrier will set about phasing in long-haul routes for the aircraft. B.A. will also retrofit the Club Suite on a number of Boeing 777 aircraft flying to long-haul destinations.