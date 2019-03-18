Digital Trends
Business

British Airways’ new Club Suite for business class comes with a door

Trevor Mogg
By
1 of 7
british airways new club suite for business class comes with a door 1
British Airways
british airways new club suite for business class comes with a door 4
British Airways
british airways new club suite for business class comes with a door 3
British Airways
british airways new club suite for business class comes with a door 7
British Airways
british airways new club suite for business class comes with a door 6
British Airways
british airways new club suite for business class comes with a door 2
British Airways
british airways new club suite for business class comes with a door 5
British Airways

British Airways has just unveiled a new Club Suite option for business class that’s set to debut on its incoming Airbus A350-1000 fleet later this year.

Each suite features its own door for more privacy, though it’s not fully enclosed so passers-by can still peer in. Still, the addition of a door in this way makes B.A. one of only three airlines — Delta and Qatar being the other two — to include such a design for business class passengers.

Travelers booking a Club Suite can also enjoy flat-bed seating, an 18.5-inch inflight entertainment screen, free Wi-Fi, power outlets, and 40 per cent more storage than its current business class offering.

There’s even a vanity unit and mirror so you can spruce yourself up from the comfort of your seat at the end of a long flight.

The seats will be arranged in a new 1-2-1 configuration, notable as it means passengers in the window and middle seats will no longer have to clamber over their neighbor to get to the aisle, as happens with the current 2-4-2 design. Not surprisingly, B.A.’s decision to cram in high-paying passengers in this way has been a big complaint among its business class passengers, so the new configuration is a significant step forward.

Alex Cruz, British Airways’ chairman and CEO, commented on the new seating option for business class passengers, saying: “Each new suite has direct aisle access and comes with a personal door — design features which were incorporated as a direct result of the feedback we’ve had from our customers.”

Cruz added: “We’ve worked hard to ensure every aspect of the Club World experience from the lounges we’ve refreshed, to the new gourmet menus from Do&Co on flights from Heathrow, and the luxurious bedding we’ve introduced from The White Company exudes the very British style and quality customers expect from us.”

The Airbus A350 aircraft features 25 per cent lower fuel burn, which significantly reduces CO2 emissions. Inside, fliers will experience reduced noise levels and ambient lighting that’s designed to match the time of day and outside light.

The Club Suite will debut on the new A350 aircraft in the fall, kicking off with short-haul routes in Europe. After that, the carrier will set about phasing in long-haul routes for the aircraft. B.A. will also retrofit the Club Suite on a number of Boeing 777 aircraft flying to long-haul destinations.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best smart luggage for 2019
waymo laser bear honeycomb lidar in natural habitat
Cars

Waymo wants to sell lidar sensors, but not to self-driving car companies

Waymo wants to make deals for its Laser Bear Honeycomb lidar sensor. The self-driving car unit of Google's parent Alphabet aims to partner with companies that have non-automotive applications for the 3D perimeter sensor.
Posted By Bruce Brown
lighthouse airbnb
Business

Airbnb buys HotelTonight to accommodate last-minute travelers

If you've ever left it late to book a room on Airbnb and couldn't find anything, the company's acquisition of last-minute booking app HotelTonight looks like good news. Airbnb announced on Thursday it's agreed to buy the business.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
social media isnt just for youngsters anymore new research finds senior citizen internet
Smart Home

Smart home technology may help senior citizens remain independent

Seniors just want to stay active, healthy, and independent and a new survey finds they and their caregivers are willing to adopt smart home technology in order to achieve those goals.
Posted By Clayton Moore
singapore adds finishing touches to changi airports stunning jewel 4
Emerging Tech

Singapore’s stunning airport complex could be a tourist destination in itself

Singapore’s Changi Airport is gearing up for the opening of the Jewel, a beautifully designed shopping, dining, entertainment, and accommodation complex that also features an abundance of greenery.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
An icon indicates 5G E on a mobile phone
Mobile

Sprint calls out AT&T's 5G E in full-page New York Times ad

Now that the 4G network has already "evolved," network giant AT&T controversially plans to rebrand potentially millions of 4G smartphones to make it appear as though they are on 5G networks.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan, Christian de Looper
top tech stories 05 12 2017 google logo hq headquarters sign name
Computing

Google may cancel future laptops, tablets as it makes cuts to hardware team

Google could be cutting back on hardware. According to a report from Business Insider, the company is reassigning dozens of employees in its laptop and tablet division as part of "roadmap cutbacks."
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs. iPhone XS Max
Mobile

Why premium is the most overused, and least understood, word in tech

Everyone has heard the word premium, and many of us will have purchased a premium product, but what does premium actually mean, and why is it used so much in tech? Here's why it's so popular.
Posted By Andy Boxall
boeing 737 max ban gettyimages 1135360132
Emerging Tech

U.S. hops on Boeing ban bandwagon, grounds 737 Max planes until further notice

The U.S. government, led by an executive order from President Donald Trump, has issued instructions that Boeing must ground all 737 Max aircraft operating inside the United States.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
disney plus streaming service news logo
Movies & TV

Disney Plus: Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming streaming service

Disney is bringing the full weight of its massive content library to its own streaming service in 2019. How will Disney Plus compare to Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime? Here's what we know so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
verizon cuts off rural customers just ate time warner v2
Mobile

5G is going to cost you a few bucks more, at least on Verizon

Verizon is in the midst of a massive 5G rollout. In addition to fixed 5G service, it will also begin deploying mobile 5G in the coming months. Here's everything you need to know about Verizon's 5G network and when it will be in your town.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Tesla Model Y official
Cars

Can electric cars be S3XY? Tesla says yes with the new Model Y crossover

Tesla introduced a crossover named Model Y at its design studio in Los Angeles. It's a more spacious alternative to the Model 3 it shares 75 percent of its parts with, and is a smaller sibling to the Model X.
Posted By Ronan Glon
apple file system
Mobile

Jury fines Apple $32 million for infringing on three Qualcomm patents

In a serious blow to Apple in its legal battle against Qualcomm, a San Diego jury fined Apple $32 million for infringing on three Qualcomm-owned patents. The decision marks the latest news in a string of court dates for the two companies.
Posted By Christian de Looper
4 women tech leaders jasmine crowe feat
Business

4 women innovators who are using tech to help others live better lives

Meet four women leaders who are not only at the forefront of technology today, but also using tech — from robotics and medicine to food and undergarments — to help others.
Posted By Lina Zeldovich
Captain Marvel review
Business

Captain Marvel continues to soar at the box office with huge second weekend

Captain Marvel blasted into theaters in a big way a week ago, and Marvel's first female-led solo superhero movie is showing no signs of slowing down after a big second week in theaters.
Posted By Rick Marshall