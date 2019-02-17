Digital Trends
Business

Marriott wants guests’ data so it can tell them if their data was stolen

Trevor Mogg
By

Marriott is now offering an easy way to confirm whether or not your personal details were stolen in the massive Starwood hack that was revealed by the hotel giant in November, 2018.

Guests who suspect their data may have been involved are asked to fill out an online form, which will allow the company to make an accurate check. But it’s unable to say how long it’ll take to respond, saying only that it will reply “as soon as reasonably practicable and consistent with applicable law.”

Yes, it is rather ironic that you have to submit personal data to find out if your personal data was stolen. But if you can still trust the company to handle your data in a secure manner, then the process has the potential to offer peace of mind about whether or not your details were caught up in the hack.

The damaging security breach, which was first reported in November last year, affected accounts that had used Starwood’s guest reservation database between 2014 and September 10, 2018.

The hack shocked many not only for its size, but also for the wide variety of data taken. The initial announcement suggested as many as 500 million guests were involved, with lifted information including a combination of name, address, date of birth, gender, phone number, email address, passport number, Starwood Preferred Guest account information, arrival and departure information, reservation date, and encrypted payment card numbers.

Having now removed duplicate records, Marriott announced in recent days that it’s been able to identify “approximately 383 million records as the upper boundary for the total number of guest records that were involved in the incident.”

It added that this doesn’t necessarily mean that 383 million unique guests were involved, “as in many instances, there appear to be multiple records for the same guest.”

What it can now say, with a fair degree of certainty, is that the stolen records included around 8.6 million unique payment card numbers, all of which were encrypted. Some 5.25 million unique unencrypted passport numbers and approximately 20.3 million encrypted passport numbers were also nabbed in the breach.

For the latest information on the hack, visit Marriott’s special webpage. Mention of the online form can be found at the top of the FAQs, under the question: “Was my information involved in the incident?”

Marriott acquired Starwood in September 2016 in a deal worth around $13.6 billion. Starwood brands include the likes of Le Meridien, Sheraton, St. Regis, Westin, and W Hotels, among others.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Alita: Battle Angel's big opening weekend leads weak holiday box office
Computing

YouTube beats Apple, Netflix as the most trusted brand by millennials

The popular video sharing website YouTube climbed up in an annual Mblm study, moving up from third place in 2018 and coming ahead of both Apple and Netflix in final 2019 rankings. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
OnePlus 6T review
Mobile

OnePlus breaks into the top five among U.S. smartphone companies

We've been impressed with the value offered by OnePlus phones for years, but in 2018 the Chinese manufacturer really stepped things up. After impressive sales, OnePlus broke into the top five U.S. smartphone companies in the high-end…
Posted By Simon Hill
dyson vacuum cleaner deals on amazon v8 absolute cordless stick yellow
Smart Home

Review board says Dyson should cease unsubstantiated vacuum claims

The National Advertising Review Board recommended Dyson make three changes to claims about suction power, running time, and battery technology for its V8 cordless vacuums. Dyson agreed to the recommendations.
Posted By Bruce Brown
AT&T
Mobile

AT&T adds Minneapolis and Chicago to its mobile 5G road map for 2019

Ready to experience a radical transformation in mobile communication? AT&T is launching mobile 5G in cities across the country over the next few months. Here's everything you need to know about the AT&T 5G rollout.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
iCracked
Mobile

Allstate’s SquareTrade buys phone repair service iCracked

Allstate may be looking to diversify its service a little. The company announced that SquareTrade, a company Allstate owns, is buying iCracked, a popular phone repair service that currently operates in more than 60 cities.
Posted By Christian de Looper
t mobile one vs simple choice hq sign feat 2x3
Mobile

T-Mobile says Sprint merger will boost 5G speeds by up to 6 times

2019 will be a huge year for T-Mobile. Not only is a merger with Sprint likely, but T-Mobile is also in the midst of building out its next-generation mobile service. Here's everything you need to know about the T-Mobile 5G rollout.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
fixed wireless 5g verizon
Mobile

Verizon wants you to lobby the government for 5G deployment

Verizon is in the midst of a massive 5G rollout. In addition to fixed 5G service, it will also begin deploying mobile 5G in the coming months. Here's everything you need to know about Verizon's 5G network and when it will be in your town.
Posted By Christian de Looper
sprint 5g network 2019 building sign logo headquarters hq store
Mobile

Sprint’s 5G rollout: Everything you need to know about it

Sprint is building its next-gen 5G network in preparation for a 2019 rollout, but it's taking a decidedly different approach than some of its competitors, including Verizon and AT&T. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Mobile

Smartwatch sales soared in 2018, with Apple leading the charge

The NPD Group, a market research organization, has reported smartwatch sales soared in 2018. Apple is leading the charge, but it's clear there's still room in the market for competitors, as Samsung and Fitbit also did well.
Posted By Mark Jansen
qualcomm
Business

Apple loses battle to use Intel modems in Germany in latest clash with Qualcomm

Apple is following the Federal Trade Commission's lead and has sued Qualcomm for a massive $1 billion in the U.S., $145 million in China, and also in the U.K., claiming the company charged onerous royalties for its patented tech.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Mobile

Happy Valentine’s Day! Coffee Meets Bagel dating app data may have been breached

Are you planning on using Coffee Meets Bagel to find love on Valentine's Day? If you've been using the app for a while, you'll probably want to change your password -- the company said a data breach may have taken place before May 2018.
Posted By Christian de Looper
amazon-headquarters
Computing

Breaking: Amazon won’t build headquarters in New York in face of opposition

Amazon has canceled plans for a New York City headquarters afer citizens, civic groups, and politicians pushed back on Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's exclamation of economic joy over Amazon's earlier…
Posted By Bruce Brown
virgin voyages starts booking cruises 1 rdr ste massive suite day v02 05 1600x900
Business

Cruise like Mick Jagger: Virgin Voyage’s new ship boasts RockStar Suites

Virgin Voyages, the new cruise company from the Virgin Group, is now taking reservations for the 2020 inaugural season. The ship's RockStar Suites are designed to help travelers feel like rock stars, going beyond the usual cruise luxuries.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Samsung 4K UHD Blu ray Player 6
Home Theater

Samsung will stop releasing new Blu-ray players in the U.S.

Samsung, the first company to produce a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player, is now exiting the Blu-ray market entirely in the U.S. The move comes after Oppo Digital also dropped out of the market last year.
Posted By Simon Cohen