As many as 500 million travelers could have compromised data after a breach into Marriott’s Starwood Preferred Guest database. Marriott says an internal security tool alerted the company to the breach, but an investigation showed the unauthorized access began in 2014.

Marriott estimates as many as 500 million guests may have had data compromised by the breach, though the company hasn’t yet completed the investigation. For some guests, Marriott says payment card numbers and expiration dates were also compromised. That payment data was encrypted, Marriott says, but the investigation hasn’t yet determined if the components needed to decrypt the data were also compromised.

Around 327 million guests had non-payment data compromised, which can include their name, mailing address, phone number, email address, passport number, SPG account data, birth date, and gender along with details like arrival and departures, reservation dates, and communication preferences. Other guests had more limited data compromised, like name, email and mailing address, the company says.

“We deeply regret this incident happened,” Arne Sorenson, Marriott’s president and chief executive officer, said in a press release. “We fell short of what our guests deserve and what we expect of ourselves. We are doing everything we can to support our guests, and using lessons learned to be better moving forward.”

The breach affected accounts using the SPG platform between 2014 and September 10, 2018. Marriott says affected guests will begin receiving email notifications beginning today. The company is also offering a dedicated website and call center for affected users, as well as a free year of WebWatcher. The breach was also reported to law enforcement agencies.

The breach only includes the Starwood Preferred Guest loyalty program — guests booking at a Marriott-owned property from another booking platform were not affected.

“Today, Marriott is reaffirming our commitment to our guests around the world,” Sorenson said. “ We are working hard to ensure our guests have answers to questions about their personal information, with a dedicated website and call center. We will also continue to support the efforts of law enforcement and to work with leading security experts to improve. Finally, we are devoting the resources necessary to phase out Starwood systems and accelerate the ongoing security enhancements to our network.”

The SPG breech joins other recent data hacks inside the travel industry, including Orbitz, British Airways, and Cathay Pacific.