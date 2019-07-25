News

How to file a claim for $125 if you were hit by the 2017 Equifax data breach

Allison Matyus
By

If your Social Security number was exposed in the 2017 Equifax data breach, you can finally file a claim for $125 — or potentially more — in compensation.

The consumer credit reporting agency agreed on a $575-$700 million settlement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Monday. The 2017 data breach impacted the personal information of approximately 147 million people, including Social Security numbers and other private data. 

As part of the settlement, Equifax will pay $300 million toward credit monitoring services for the affected consumers. This money will also compensate those customers who paid out-of-pocket expenses as a result of the security breach. 

Those who were affected by the data breach can go to the official data breach settlement website to claim their benefits. Affected customers may be eligible for either free credit monitoring services or a cash payment of $125. If you’re not sure whether your data was compromised, the settlement website also has an area where you can check your eligibility

If you opt for the $125 settlement, you’ll need to have already signed up for credit monitoring when you file the claim and plan to keep it for six months — so be sure to sign up for a free credit monitoring service like Credit Karma before you file.

Some people may also be eligible for cash payments up to $20,000 for the time spent on remedying fraud or identity theft and for out-of-pocket losses resulting from the data breach.

Unlike the $125 option, a larger claim requires you to provide details on time or money spent dealing with the breach, and you’ll need to submit additional documentation as proof.

As a third option, you may also qualify for at least seven years of free identify restoration services. 

The deadline to claim reimbursement benefits is Jan. 22, 2020. You can access the free identity restoration services for at least seven years, whether or not they file a claim under the settlement. 

“We encourage consumers impacted by the breach to submit their claims in order to receive free credit monitoring or cash reimbursements,” said Kathleen L. Kraninger, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s director, in the FTC’s press release on the settlement. 

The FTC said that Equifax failed to secure its network after an alert in March 2017 about a database security vulnerability. The company reportedly did not discover that the database was still unpatched until July 2017. Hackers were able to gain access to consumers’ personal information, including Social Security numbers, during the four-month period. 

Along with paying out claims to affected Americans, the FTC also requires Equifax to submit to third-party assessments of its information security program every two years. 

Since the settlement has not been approved by the court yet, it may be a while before you see your $125 check — they won’t be sent until everything has been finalized.

Digital Trends reached out to Equifax for comment but did not yet receive a response. 

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Amazon Prime Day: Best deals of 2019 and what to expect from 2020
Apple iPhone 8 review back klogo
Mobile

We got smartphone camera tips from a 2019 iPhone Photography Award winner

We got the scoop on how to take professional-grade photos on your iPhone from someone who just won an award for it. The 2019 iPhone Photography Awards honored Sreekumar Krishnan, and he honored us with his professional tips.
Posted By Corey Gaskin
moto e6 review 2
Mobile

Motorola’s bare-bones Moto E6 costs $150 and has a removable battery

The Moto E has always been one of the cheapest ranges around, and it's now got a new entry. The Moto E6 offers decent specs, good looks, Android 9.0 Pie, and a removable battery, all for just $150.
Posted By Mark Jansen
audi q3 sportback
Cars

Audi Q3 Sportback crossover is a mini Q8 that won’t come to the U.S.

The Audi Q3 Sportback is the latest in a long line of SUV coupes. It's a version of the new second-generation Q3 with different styling meant to give it a sportier look. But this pint-sized Audi won't be sold in the U.S.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Android Oreo Go
Mobile

Google has added the data-saving Gallery Go photo app to Android Go

Android Go is a lightweight version of Android that promises to improve the user experience on devices with low-end processors or 1GB of RAM or less. Here's everything you need to know about Android Go.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Rivian R1T
Cars

That awesome video of Rivian’s electric R1T turning like a tank was fake

The video showing a Rivian R1T prototype pulling an impressive tank turn on a mountain trail was completely fake, the company told Digital Trends. It was a CGI animation created without the company's input.
Posted By Ronan Glon
why buy overpriced ces 2019 gadgets when your smartphone can do the job orii device
News

2 years after its Kickstarter debut, the Orii Smart Ring finally goes on sale

The long-awaited Orii Smart Ring is now available for purchase for $199, with a new version on the way in the next few months that will implement gesture control for smart lights.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
2020 audi s6 us specs and pricing
Cars

2020 Audi S6 sedan with performance-enhancing mild-hybrid tech will come to U.S.

The 2020 Audi S6 sedan boasts a mild-hybrid powertrain making 444 horsepower, and Audi promises greater responsiveness thanks to an electric compressor. The S6 is a sportier version of the Audi A6 sedan.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Samsung Galaxy Fit Hands-on review
Wearables

Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active adds swim tracking, Bixby commands, and UI updates

Looking for a new fitness buddy? Samsung just launched the Galaxy Watch Active and the Galaxy Fit, two new wearables with a raft of fitness-focused features that'll keep you moving and get you down to the gym.
Posted By Mark Jansen
FaceApp
News

FaceApp will do an about-face on its problematic terms of service

After receiving significant backlash for its questionable privacy terms, FaceApp’s creator is now saying the company will change its problematic terms of service. FaceApp's CEO told Forbes that there would be more transparency with the…
Posted By Allison Matyus
lametric sky smart lighting based chinese puzzles
News

The LaMetric Sky gives artistic meaning to smart lighting

The LaMetric SKY is based on ancient Chinese tangram puzzles and designed to fit together in a variety of ways. The lights are now available for preorder and are slated to ship sometime this winter.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
mars 2020 manned missions pia23302 hires
Emerging Tech

Ingredient found in red wine could help astronauts thrive on the Red Planet

How do future astronauts cope physically with a nine-month journey to Mars in a cramped spacecraft, followed by extended periods on the Red Planet? Wine. Lots of wine. Well, kind of.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
huawei mate 20 x 5g news
Mobile

Huawei Mate 20 X 5G set to launch in the U.K. on July 26

Huawei will launch the Mate 20 X 5G in the U.K. on July 26. The phone will arrive on the Three network, Sky Mobile, and be sold through the Carphone Warehouse retail stores for 1,000 British pounds (around $1,250).
Posted By Andy Boxall
SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket
Emerging Tech

Watch as SpaceX again attempts to launch Falcon 9 rocket on a mission to the ISS

SpaceX will try again to launch its 20th Dragon spacecraft mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, one day after the planned launch was scrapped due to weather. You can watch the entire event live here.
Posted By Mathew Katz
twitter desktop redesign mobile inspired light mode home 1500x1500 eng jv png img fullhd medium copy
Social Media

Does Twitter’s new design make you grumpy? Use this extension to turn back time

Hating on Twitter's new app-like desktop platform with larger controls and a completely new layout? A new Firefox extension will take users back to the old design -- plus there's a built-in workaround for any browser, if you're patient.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis