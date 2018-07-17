Tinder begins testing Bitmoji feature in Mexico and Canada using Snap Kit

Share

In June, Snapchat launched its new platform for third-party developers. Known as Snap Kit, developers can now integrate Snapchat features into their own apps — while also keeping user data safe.

In addition to the launch, Snapchat also revealed a list of companies it’s working with to incorporate the new platform into its apps. Included on the roster was Tinder — which announced its plans to launch Bitmoji on the app. One month following the announcement, the feature is currently being tested in Canada and Mexico. There’s no word yet on when the feature will be available in the U.S. or worldwide.

Snap Kit is separated into four different integration options, which are each their own separate kits. With Login kit, you can use your Snapchat account as a way to login into apps such as Bitmoji. With the integration, those swiping on Tinder will be able to send their Bitmoji through direct messages by connecting both accounts.

Once the feature is available in your area, you’ll see an option to send a Bitmoji within the chat window of the person you matched with. Once you tap on the Bitmoji icon, you have the option to connect yo Snapchat. Once you tap ‘Continue’ to allow Tinder to access your Bitmoji, you’ll then be able to access them straight through the dating app.

But when it comes to logging into different apps, Snapchat made it clear that user data is safe. You’re only asked for your Snapchat Display Name and Bitmoji avatar (which is optional) when signing into other apps rather than more personal information like your email or phone number. The company also doesn’t share demographic information or friends list with third parties.

With Creative Kit, users can integrate stickers, links, and filters from other apps into the Snapchat camera. For example with Postmates, another one of Snapchat’s launch partners, you will be able to snap friends with a Postmates sticker that shows the estimated time your food is supposed to arrive. If you and your friends can’t decide on where to eat, you can also snap them the best options nearby.

Users will also be able to send songs via Snapchat using music apps SoundHound and Pandora. If you’re on SoundHound, all you need to do when you discover a song you like is tap “Snap this song,” the Snapchat camera will then pre-populate the camera with artist and song stickers along with a link to the song. As for Pandora, users can create song cards to Snap to others or share to their Story. Whoever you send it to can then swipe up to listen to the song on Pandora, even if both apps aren’t connected.

Another option is Story Kit that allows third-party apps to embed Snapchat Stories into their own websites. Apps will then be able to share any public Stories that relate to their audience based on time, captions, locations, and more.

For additional security, Snapchat also stays on top of inactivity. If you haven’t used an app that you’re signed into via Snapchat for over 90 days, Snap Kit will automatically disconnect you.

For now, Snapchat is launching the new platform with only a small group of apps. But any future third party Snap Kit integration will have to go through a human review process. All developers who submit their apps will have to agree to the privacy standards built into the Snap Kit program in order to gain approval.

Updated July 16: Tinder announces the launch of Bitmoji on its app.